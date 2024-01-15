Hizb ut-Tahrir declared terrorist organisation by UK

International Islamic fundamentalist group Hizb ut-Tahrir has been designated a terrorist organisation by the UK government, in turn making support for it a criminal offence.

The Lebanon-based Sunni political organisation operates in 32 countries including the UK, US, Canada and Australia and has the long-term goal of establishing an Islamic Caliphate.

Britain’s Home Office said Hizb ut-Tahrir’s praise for the attacks in Israel on October 7 by Hamas, whose fighters the group's website describes as “heroes”, constitutes promoting and encouraging terrorism.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has now laid a draft order before the British Parliament to proscribe the organisation under the Terrorism Act 2000.

“Hizb ut-Tahrir is an anti-Semitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks,” Mr Cleverly said.

“Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does.”

According to the Home Office, inviting support for and displaying articles in a public place in a way that arouses suspicion of membership or support for the group will be a criminal offence.

Some proscription offences can be punishable by up to 14 years in prison, it said.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has organised rallies on the streets of London, which took place alongside pro-Palestine marches in the months since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman last month called for leader of the UK arm of the group, Abdul Wahid, to be deported, claiming he should have his "right to be in this country" cancelled.

Founded in 1953, Hizb ut-Tahrir has been banned in Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as several Central Asian and Arab countries. Austria banned symbols of the group in May 2021.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said Hizb ut-Tahrir actively promotes terrorism. Photo: Bloomberg

The organisation joins groups such as al-Qaeda, ISIS, the far-right National Action and most recently the Wagner Group in being proscribed by the UK.

“Hizb ut-Tahrir clearly encourage and promote terrorism,” said UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat.

“Their celebration of Hamas’s appalling attacks on Israel, going so far as to call the terrorists who raped and murdered Israeli citizens ‘heroes’, is disgraceful.

“We stand firmly against anti-Semitism and hatred against the Jewish community in the UK.”

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism praised Mr Cleverly for the “significant announcement”, which it said came after it had contacted the Met Police to tell them about Hizb ut-Tahrir’s activities.

Palestinian supporters of Hizb al-Tahrir in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. AFP

“When we discovered that Hizb ut-Tahrir had appeared to praise the Hamas attack of October 7, we wrote to the Metropolitan Police Service to prevent the group from holding its demonstrations on the streets of London," said the group in a statement.

“The Met took no action and the rallies went ahead, in which there were calls ... to wage 'jihad'. Still, the Met refused to take action, making excuses to defend this rhetoric instead.

“We therefore wrote to the Home Secretary calling for the controversial group to be proscribed. It is absolutely the right step and shows that the government is listening. The Met should take note.”

Hizb ut-Tahrir have been approached for comment.