UK to provide £100m to vulnerable countries tackling climate change

The UK government has announced that it will provide £100m ($126m) for vulnerable countries tackling climate change.

International development minister Andrew Mitchell will make the commitment in Dubai at the Cop28 climate summit on Sunday.

Almost a fifth of the funding will support early warning systems in countries on the front line of climate change, giving people advanced warning of cyclones, flooding and other extreme weather events.

Up to £18 million will be earmarked for programmes designed to help countries manage the growing health impacts of climate change, from flooding-caused spikes in infectious diseases such as cholera and malaria, to food shortages, water insecurity and other health-related emergencies.

Funding of £36 million will also provided climate action in the Middle East and North Africa to support long-term climate stability.

The Cop28 climate summit is expected to adopt three declarations on health and conflict during Health Day on Sunday.

On behalf of the UK Mr Mitchell will endorse, ‘Getting Ahead of Disasters’ Charter, the ‘Cop28 Declaration on Relief, Recovery and Peace’, and the ‘Cop8 Declaration on Climate and Health’.

“The devastating effects of climate change hit the most vulnerable the hardest", Mr Mitchell said in a statment.

“These funding commitments will help countries and people be better prepared and protected against extreme weather events and natural disasters.

UAE-UN-CLIMATE-COP28 Cop27 President Sameh Shoukry, left, hands over the gavel to Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber at the UN climate conference's opening ceremony. AFP

“The UK will continue to press for a bold and ambitious approach to support those on the frontline of our changing climate, and to create a safer planet for us all.”

The £100 million forms part of the £1.6 billion of climate aid announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Cop28.

On Sunday, the UK will convene experts and thought leaders for a panel discussion on climate security.

It will be the first time that the UK has hosted such an event, with the US, the EU, Iraq, Kenya, Mali, Nato, and United Nations Development Programme expected to attend.