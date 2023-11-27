Elgin marbles row causes Sunak to cancel meeting with Greek PM

The Elgin marbles should be returned to their Greek “motherland” the country’s Foreign Minister said, as a new diplomatic row erupted over the disputed antiquities.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was due to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the Parthenon sculptures on Tuesday, where he was expected to reject pleas for their return to the Acropolis in Athens.

But Mr Sunak cancelled the meeting at the last minute on Monday, a day after Mr Mitsotakis told the BBC that the marbles should be returned, as having some of the artefacts in London and the rest in Athens was like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

Mr Mitsotakis rejected an offer to meet Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden instead.

The 2,500-year-old sculptures have been housed at the British Museum since they were taken from the Acropolis in the 19th century by Lord Elgin.

Greece does not recognise Britain's ownership of the sculptures and successive Greek governments have long called for their return.

Speaking minutes before news of the meeting’s cancellation became known, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said the sculptures were "better off" in Greece.

“It’s about time we find a proper solution to allow the sculptures to return to Athens,” Mr Gerapetritis said at the London School of Economics.

Returning the sculptures to their “birthplace” was important for the entire artwork, he said, quoting the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle.

“It’s important to have great art and symbols of civilisation where they were born. The totality should be together,” he said.

He pointed to a recent trend of returning antiquities to their place of origin, such as the Vatican's return of three fragments from the Parthenon this year.

"Six million people are waiting for the last caryatid to return," Mr Gerapetritis said, of the sixth caryatid sculpture that is missing from the Parthenon because it is housed at the British Museum.

In exchange, Greece could support a “broad partnership” which would see research exchanges between the Acropolis and the British Museum – the two institutions laying claim to the sculptures.

The British Museum's display of the Elgin Marbles. Getty Images

The British Museum’s chairman George Osborne has been holding negotiations with Greece about the antiquities.

But the two countries were “still far away from a fully fledged agreement", Mr Gerapetritis said.

He suggested that both countries could reach this by focusing on the low-hanging fruit, while leaving the more volatile issue of ownership for later.

“We need to downgrade the issue of ownership … and just move on with it,” Mr Gerapetritis said.

He said he considered the Marbles to be an “ecumenical issue” that made him “very emotional".

Asked to comment on Mr Sunak’s cancellation, Mr Gerapetritis first deflected the question, but then referred to the recent truce that was agreed on in the Israeli-Gaza war.

“If Hamas [and Israel] are discussing", then the British and Greek prime ministers could meet and discuss too, he said.