LATEST UPDATES
Palestinian prisoner Khalil Zama' (R) hugs a relative after being released from an Israeli jail in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, at his home in Halhul village north Hebron in the occupied West Bank on November 27, 2023. Israel's prison service said 39 Palestinian detainees were released on November 26, 2023 under the terms of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The announcement came after 13 Israeli hostages were freed in the Palestinian territory under the deal, along with three Thais and a Russian-Israeli dual citizen. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel and Hamas hint at truce extension after third hostage release

Families reunite in Israel and West Bank as international mediators try to extend truce

LATEST UPDATES
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Israeli military says Hamas hands over 17 hostages
  • A further 39 Palestinians were released, according to Israel
  • Egypt says 120 aid lorries entered Gaza
  • US President Joe Biden said he owed a "special thanks" to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim
  • Israeli air strikes reportedly target runways of Damascus airport in Syria
  • Hamas says northern commander among four leaders killed in Gaza
  • Private intelligence firm says Israeli-linked oil tanker seized off the coast of Aden
  • Gaza death toll nearing 15,000
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
GAZA MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke ammunition fired by Israeli troops near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. AFP

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

Smoke ammunition fired by Israeli troops near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. AFP

undefined
undefined
undefined
Updated: November 27, 2023, 4:07 AM