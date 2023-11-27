Israel-Gaza war live: Israel and Hamas hint at truce extension after third hostage release

<p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Israel and Hamas have indicated that the temporary ceasefire in&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;could be extended beyond Monday.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Hamas released a statement on Telegram saying it seeks to “extend the truce after the end of the four-day period”.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Israeli military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military was preparing for the next stage of fighting, but hopes “we can bring home as many hostages as possible before that happens”.&nbsp;</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Israel’s war cabinet was meeting to discuss a possible extension of the pause as international mediators led by the US, Egypt and Qatar try to extend the truce.</span></p><p>US President Joe Biden has backed prolonging the temporary pause, saying it allows for the delivery of “critically needed” aid to&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;and the recovery of hostages.</p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">“This deal is structured so that it can be extended to keep building on these results. That’s my goal,” he said.</span></p>