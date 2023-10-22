Hundreds attend London rally calling on Hamas to release hostages

A rally in central London on Sunday drew hundreds of people calling for the safe return of hostages by Hamas.

Several groups came together to organise the “solidarity rally”, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Many people in the crowd held signs that said “release the hostages” and chanted “bring them home”.

While others carried Israeli flags, and placards showing the faces of those taken hostage.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove told the rally that “Britain stands with Israel”.

“There are no words to describe the suffering of families who have seen their relatives butchered in front of them and relatives who live in hope that those who were living peacefully in their homes just two weeks ago and are now in a Hamas dungeon should be freed,” he said.

“No words can sum up the evil of those responsible for these acts.

“But words matter and promises matter and the world made a promise 75 years ago, never again.

Thousands of people at London's Trafalgar Square demanded the liberation of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas. Reuters

“And what did we see a fortnight ago? The biggest most horrific slaughter of Jewish people since the Holocaust, carried out by terrorists, an act of evil, unparalleled evil and barbarism. We must stand together against it. We must stand for life. We must bring the hostages home.

“There is a difference between now and 1945 and that difference is the Jewish people have a home, they have a nation. That nation was born in the hope to uphold humanity's greatest virtues.”

“The IDF are there to protect civilians. Hamas exist to slaughter civilians,” he added.