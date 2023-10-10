Protestor throws glitter over Keir Starmer during conference speech

A protester hurled glitter over Labour leader Keir Starmer as he began his address to the party conference in Liverpool

The protester shouted: "We demand a people’s vote. True politics should be citizen led."

He was then dragged from the stage by security. The audience had been cheering as Mr Starmer arrived on stage before the mood turned to immediate concern. Attendees said the police should have been stationed near the stage instead of in the audience.

After the disruption, Mr Starmer opened his speech at Labour Party conference by saying: “If he thinks that bothers me he doesn’t know me.

“Protest not power, that is why we changed our party conference.”

His speech was introduced by Marie Tidball, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge.

This is a developing story