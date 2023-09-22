Heat-related deaths three times UK average in 2022 amid record high temperatures

The most extreme heatwave in the UK’s history coincided with a year of record deaths caused by high temperatures, new figures revealed on Friday.

An estimated 4,507 deaths were linked to England's hottest days in 2022, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said.

The average figure since 1988 had been closer to 1,400 but analysts say there are signs heat-related deaths are increasing.

The UK recorded its first ever 40ºC day during a heatwave that peaked on July 19, 2022. Forecasters warn it may happen every three years by 2100 due to climate change.

The deaths in England “were associated with the hottest days”, statisticians said. Dying from cold used to be much more common than heat in Britain, but the gap has narrowed in recent years.

"Any change in climate towards more extreme temperatures would likely lead to an increase in attributable deaths," the ONS said.

Homes in the UK are built for mild weather and air conditioning is not commonplace. A climate adaptation plan in July warned of an economic hit due to workers becoming overheated in future.

“Historically, very low temperatures were responsible for a greater number of deaths than very high temperatures, although over recent years there is some indication that heat-related deaths have increased,” said Gillian Flower, an ONS climate and health analyst.

“We continue to develop our methods to measure climate-related health outcomes, and monitor the situation in the context of the increasing frequency of hotter days.”

Britain coping with heat through the years – in pictures

UK Heatwaves through the years Men cover their heads with newspapers to protect them from the summer sun in 1913. All photos: Getty Images

A further finding was that the risk of heat-related death is higher in London than in other parts of England or Wales. In the capital, the danger is three times greater once temperatures go above 29ºC than in optimal weather, according to the data series from 1988 to 2022.

Statisticians are not sure why this is but believe it could relate to London’s demographic profile or urban character. Cities can be warmer due to a lack of trees as well as cars and buildings emitting heat. Fires broke out around London during the 2022 heatwave.