British Museum appoints interim director as it reels from art thefts

The British Museum has named Sir Mark Jones, a former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, as its new interim director.

Sir Mark will replace Hartwig Fischer, who quit after thousands of items from the museum’s collection were revealed to have been stolen last month.

George Osborne, the museum’s chairman, described Sir Mark as “one of the most experienced and respected museum leaders in the world” who will “offer the leadership and grip needed right now”.

He added that the art historian had the “unanimous approval” of the museum’s trustees.

The museum was embroiled in scandal after it emerged that a senior curator, who had worked at the museum for 30 years, was sacked earlier this year over the stolen objects.

Peter Higgs was accused by museum directors of taking the items, worth tens of millions of pounds, and selling them online.

Sir Mark served as director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2001 for 10 years, where he is credited with reviving the museum’s reputation and overseeing a £120 million ($151 million) renovation programme. Sir Mark was knighted in the 2010 honours list for services to arts.

While at the V&A, he famously advocated for Britain and Greece to share the Elgin Marbles, sculptures from the Parthenon which were taken to the British Museum in the 19th century by Lord Elgin.

Greece does not recognise Britain’s ownership of the sculptures and successive governments have long called for their return.

“There must be a possibility that something could now work for all parties,” Sir Mark told The Observer in 2002. “It is not necessarily a case of transferred ownership or of giving the marbles back for good, but when people believe things are really important, as the Greeks and the British Museum do in this case, that is actually a good thing.”

Mr Osborne has been holding negotiations with Greece over the sculptures, and this had been a point of disagreement between the chairman and former director Mr Fischer, according to The Times.

Sir Mark began his career at the British Museum in 1974, where he became Keeper of Coins and Medals before leaving in 1992.

He went on to direct the National Museums of Scotland, where he opened the Museum of Scotland in 1998, and oversaw the creation of the National War Museum of Scotland and the Museum of Scottish Country Life.

Sources told The Times that Sir Mark was “the only plausible candidate” for the role after Mr Fischer’s resignation. The possibility of bringing back Neil McGregor, Mr Fischer’s predecessor, was raised, but dropped as thefts are believed to also have taken place under his tenure.

Sir Mark faces multiple challenges with the new appointment, until a new museum director is appointed.

“We are both clear that his priorities are to accelerate the cataloguing of the collection, improve security, and reinforce pride in the curatorial mission of the museum,” Mr Osborne said in a statement on Saturday.

“This sits alongside the major renovation work we're undertaking, and the partnerships we're forging, to ensure that we build a stronger future for the museum we all love and admire.

“I promised we would learn lessons and then lay the foundations for a strong future. Mark's appointment is a big step in that direction. I look forward to working together.”