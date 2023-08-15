Police appeal for footage after stabbing outside British Museum

Police in London have appealed for witnesses after a Chinese tourist was stabbed in the arm while reportedly queuing outside the British Museum in central London last week.

Metropolitan Police detectives say they hope those who were present during the incident may have some footage that could help the investigation.

Brady Wilson, 37, was arrested last Tuesday shortly after Zhung Tiang Wei, 36, was stabbed.

According to witnesses, Mr Zhung was waiting to enter the famous museum on Great Russell Street.

They described seeing a Chinese man “get blood everywhere” as he attempted to flee before police evacuated the area and closed the museum.

London Ambulance Service said medics treated the victim at the scene “before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority”.

Mr Wilson, of no fixed abode, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Zhung and three charges of possessing a knife, blade or pointed article in a public place.

Detective Constable Jacob Morray-Jones, leading the investigation, said: “This incident understandably caused considerable concern to those at the scene and we are grateful to those witnesses who have already spoken to us and provided important information.

“We believe a number of people may have filmed the incident or the aftermath and we are keen to see any footage that could help progress our investigation."