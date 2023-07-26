Heathrow halves losses but warns of cost of living pressures

London's Heathrow Airport said it made a loss in the first half of this year, partly because of the H7 ruling by the Civil Aviation Authority that kept the revenue it charges airlines per passenger “too low”.

As passenger numbers continued to recover from the Covid pandemic, Heathrow cut its losses in the first half to £139 million ($179.2 million) from £321 million in the same period last year, but said its balance sheet is strong, with “gearing well below pre-pandemic levels and £4 billon of liquidity, sufficient to cover all of our commitments for at least the next 24 months”.

Read More Heathrow airport appoints Thomas Woldbye as new boss

Heathrow said 37 million passengers passed through in the first six months of 2023, which included some of the busiest days on record.

However, the airport said overall passenger numbers are consistently below pre-pandemic levels, and “the cost-of-living crisis is a material headwind for second-half demand”.

British Airways planes on the tarmac at Heathrow. Bloomberg

Meanwhile, the company said it would be appealing against the H7 ruling, which had been lowered by the CAA when passenger numbers recovered after the pandemic. Airlines have complained that the charge-per-passenger rate is still too high.

The rate is an average maximum of £31.57 ($37.40), which is expected to fall by about 20 per cent to £25.43 ($30.19) per passenger in 2024.

At the same, Heathrow also said up to £3.7 billion would be spent on passenger service improvements, which will include the replacement of the Terminal 2 baggage system and streamlining security in all terminals.

“The summer getaway is off to a great start, thanks to planning and close collaboration with airlines and their ground handlers, said Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved as a team in the last nine years, transforming Heathrow into a world-class airport that Britain can be proud of.

“Heathrow is now a leader in sustainability, with a diverse culture that reflects our local community and can attract the best talent from around the world.”

Mr Holland-Kaye is due to leave Heathrow in October and will be replaced by Thomas Woldbye, the current boss of Copenhagen airport.