Hundreds of flights cancelled at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to storm

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam after the strongest summer storm on record slammed into the Netherlands.

Authorities urged people to stay indoors as the national meteorology institute issued a red weather warning for a large part of the country after storm Poly hit the Dutch coast early on Wednesday with winds of up to 146 kilometres per hour.

The high winds, heavy rain and poor visibility led to the cancellation of about 300 flights at Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest travel hubs.

Traffic is expected to be limited until at least 3pm local time.

Residents of the Noord-Holland province, which includes Amsterdam, were sent push alarms on mobile phones warning them to stay indoors.

Train operator NS halted all rail traffic in the north of the Netherlands, while a highway north of Amsterdam was closed due to falling trees.

Winds of force 11, the second highest on the scale, were measured in the northern port of IJmuiden, making it the "first very severe summer storm ever measured" in the country, Dutch weather service Weerplaza said.

A gust of 146 kmh measured in IJmuiden was also the strongest ever recorded in the summer in the Netherlands, where the storm season is normally from October to April, it said.

With around a third of the country lying below sea level, the Netherlands is particularly vulnerable to extreme weather and the effects of climate change, and has a huge system of dykes and other water defences.

A violent North Sea storm on the night of January 31 to February 1, 1953, killed more than 1,836 Dutch people.