Dubai rowers endure storms to reach halfway point in trans-Pacific race

A four-man Dubai team attempting to cross the Pacific Ocean in a rowing boat have faced 10 days of bad weather that jeopardised their bid to complete one of the toughest races on the planet.

Paris Norriss, Barney Lewis, and Oliver and Harry Amos embarked on on the world's toughest rowing challenge on June 11.

But the British endurance team – called Brothers 'n Oars – have had to contend with 10 days of stormy weather, 12-metre waves, scorching temperatures and gale-force winds that battered their small boat.

They have also come across a number of huge blue whales.

The four-man, self-sufficient team set off from Monterey in California and headed for Kauai in Hawaii.

They are aiming to raise more than Dh650,000 ($177,000) for marine conservation and military veteran charities.

On Monday the team confirmed they had reached the halfway point of their challenge and were looking forward to completing the 4,500km across the Pacific.

The average crossing time of the Pacific Ocean is 62 days

"It has been a journey of highs and lows so far," Mr Norriss, who fronts the Guy in Dubai online travel show, told The National from his tiny 7.5-metre rowing boat on Monday evening.

"We started in very difficult conditions. It was very cold, with big waves and strong winds against us, so we had to battle against them."

Mr Norriss said they expected the bad weather to continue for three to four days. However, it lasted for 10 gruelling days.

"We had to use the power anchor that acted as a parachute underwater to secure us," he said.

"The conditions were so bad we were forced to lock ourselves inside the cabin as it was too dangerous to row through the night, so that was pretty scary."

Despite the challenges, Mr Norriss said the team managed to see five blue whales, as well as dolphins and sea lions when they were leaving Monterey.

"That has been amazing," he said.

The crew are among about 20 others attempting the crossing and Brothers 'n Oars were hoping to beat the record of 34 days,14 hours set by the female crew of Latitude 35, before the stormy weather hampered their bid to set a fastest time.

The Dubai team's boat is fitted with a solar-powered machine that produces freshwater, and is designed to self-correct in the event of capsizing.

Conditions on board are basic, with two cabins for rest, meaning those not grabbing well-earned sleep must row in continuous shifts for the duration of the challenge.

Fatigue

Teams are monitored around the clock throughout the race, with organisers stepping in to assist in weather routing and to offer rescue only in an emergency.

Despite battling extreme mental and physical fatigue, as well as sores caused by sitting for hours at a time in wet, salty clothes, the team are confident of completing the crossing unaided.

“After we got through the tough spell, we hit crystal clear waters and beautiful skies that gave us the chance to wash our clothes and clean ourselves properly and dry everything,” said Mr Norriss.

“It had been a horrible situation of changing into wet clothes. Now we have some tailwinds and have some decent speeds towards Hawaii, which is fantastic."

Mr Norriss said due to an "excellent" team spirit they have been getting along well despite the difficulties. However, he said the hardest part is waking up after only 90 minutes of sleep, having been rowing for 12 hours straight.

"It is hard to jump out of that when you need to rest," he said. "Otherwise we are still gunning to get to the other side and looking to be in Hawaii within the 40 days we are aiming for.

“Halfway seems great, but it is still daunting as it took a long time to get here and it will take the same effort to reach the end.”