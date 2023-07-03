Rishi Sunak urged to appoint Middle East peace envoy

A senior British Conservative MP has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to appoint a Middle East peace envoy to show the UK is serious about ending the conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, stressed the need to ease violence in the region.

Thousands of Israeli troops were sent into the occupied West Bank on Monday, with drones used to strike at Palestinian militants in a refugee camp.

The raid on the Jenin refugee camp is reportedly the largest operation in the area during more than a year of fighting.

Health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed in the attack. It came alongside violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, which recently led to the deaths of four Israelis.

As the House of Commons considered proposals aimed at banning UK local councils from taking part in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, Ms Kearns stressed the need for a renewed peace effort from the government.

“I would also ask while we are on this subject, because I have never felt that we are so close to conflict, particularly following this morning’s news, particularly the chance that we may be seeing a third intifada, that we may be seeing the Gaza crisis 2023, we need to demonstrate meaningful resolve from [the Foreign Office] in ending the conflict and de-escalating," she said.

“I would urge the Prime Minister to appoint a Middle East peace envoy because we do not have any envoy from the Middle East, let alone one focusing exclusively on the Middle East peace process.

“We should be worried, because what happens in Palestine and Israel impacts around the world.

“I stress that this is a low-commitment ask, but one that would allow us to live up to our responsibility and demonstrate meaningful resolve.”