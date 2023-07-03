Three killed in Israeli strikes on Jenin camp in West Bank

The Israeli army said on Monday it was striking targets in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in an "extensive counter-terrorism" operation that Palestinian Health Ministry sources say killed three people.

Israeli military helicopters and drones were flying over Jenin and an adjacent refugee camp on Monday morning and at least nine missiles were fired at a camp in the city, sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least three people were killed in the airstrikes.

A video shared by the Israeli army showed soldiers firing a missile at home as part of the operation.

The Jenin Brigades, a local offshoot of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, also shared a clip showing what it said was an Israeli tank breaching the Jenin refugee camp and destroying vehicles.

Palestinian presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudainah called the Israeli acts in Jenin and its camps a "war crime".

The Jenin Brigades accused Palestinian intelligence of co-ordinating with Israeli forces to carry out Monday's operation.

Jenin government hospital director Wissam Bakr said the hospital had received 27 injured people so far, including four in critical condition. "The destruction of infrastructure and blocking of roads makes the jobs of medical teams more difficult," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera at around 7am local time.

"Ambulances are being fired at by Israeli forces and are being hindered from reaching their targets."

Residents reported that local mosques had been calling on people to donate blood "of any type" to the Jenin hospital.

"We have not received cases like this since the intifada in 2002," Mr Bakr said.

Israel's army radio said 15 Palestinians were arrested during the operation.

Both Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp see regular confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

Residents of Jenin said a missile fired from the air had hit a house and smoke was coming out of the wreckage.

The military said it had targeted several militant facilities, including an "advanced observation and reconnaissance centre" and a weapons and explosives site, as well as a coordination and communications hub.

The Israeli army regularly conducts raids in the area, which is nominally under the control of President Mahmoud Abbas's Palestinian Authority.

The army said the target chosen had been used as a hideout by those alleged to have carried out attacks on Israelis in recent months.

A man sits on a street after a Palestinian was killed during an Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 3, 2023. Reuters

"There is bombing from the air and an invasion from the ground," Mahmoud Al Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, told AFP.

"Several houses and sites have been bombed", Mr Al Saadi said, adding: "Smoke is rising from everywhere."

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in response to the raid that "all options" were open to strike Israel in retaliation.

Monday’s deaths bring the toll of Palestinians killed this year in the West Bank to 131, part of more than a year-long spike in violence in an area that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in nearly two decades.

In June, Israel's military killed seven people in a raid on Jenin camp, among them two 15-year-olds and at least one militant.

That raid also saw the army fire missiles from a helicopter, something not seen in the West Bank since 2002, during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, according to one Palestinian official.

Days later, Israeli forces killed three members of a "terrorist cell" in a drone strike near Jenin, the first use of such a strike in the West Bank in years.