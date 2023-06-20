King Charles III hosted world leaders at St James’s Palace on Tuesday, the day before the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Leaders including Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the audience with the king.

The palace reception comes ahead of a two-day conference beginning on Wednesday, in which governments will meet to discuss rebuilding Ukraine after the war with Russia.

The king was greeted in the gilt-edged throne room by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who introduced him to Mr Shmyhal.

He presented the king with a sculpture commemorating the liberation of Snake Island at a crowded reception in St James’s Palace on the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Mr Shmyhal described the bronze statue, depicting a soldier clutching a Ukrainian flag, as a symbol of his country’s “mutual victory” with Britain over Russia.

The liberation, which occurred when Ukraine retook the small island after its defiant defenders were captured by Russian forces, is approaching its first anniversary at the end of June.

Presenting the king with the sculpture, the Prime Minister said: “This is symbolic of our mutual victory.

“We are so grateful for the support of the UK – you are the number one supporter of Ukraine.”

King Charles hosts world leaders ahead of Ukraine Recovery Conference - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Britain's King Charles III, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, and Thomas Drew, director general of defence and intelligence at the Foreign Office, attend a reception at St James's Palace ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Reuters

Ms von der Leyen was also in attendance alongside Estonian President Alar Karis and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

Greeting the king, the EU chief said: “We are in this together.”

At one point, the king was asked how his horse had performed at Royal Ascot – where the thoroughbred Saga was beaten by a rival called Royal Champion earlier on Tuesday – only for Mr Cleverly to interject, saying: “Oh! Wrong question.”

It was not the only moment when the horse’s poor performance became the subject of conversation.

While greeting Defence Secretary Ben Wallace later in the evening, the Conservative MP consoled the king, saying: “You were right in your prediction.”

US President Joe Biden sent his “warmest regards” through Mr Blinken, the Secretary of State told the king.

“And [he] also wants me to tell you how much he admires your leadership on the environment,” Mr Blinken added.

Before departing, the king also shook hands with Keir Starmer and decorated Ukrainian veteran Masi Nayyem, who lost an eye when he was struck by shrapnel.

Mr Nayyem, who now campaigns to support veterans, said afterwards that Britain’s support encouraged him to “fight until death” for his country.

He thanked the UK for providing “more than Europe”.

“I fight for freedom – we are the last romantics of Europe,” he said.

“We believe our values and what we fight for.”

The 2022 Ukraine Recovery Conference, held in Switzerland, established the Lugano Principles, which laid the groundwork for the reconstruction process.

It aims to galvanise international investment to rebuild the Ukrainian economy, making it a stronger and more stable democracy after the war.