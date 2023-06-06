Royals in court: Prince Harry's ancestors in the witness box

When Prince Harry enters the witness box on Tuesday as part of his lawsuit against a newspaper group, it will the first time a member of the UK royal family has taken the stand since 1891.

Several royals have been connected to court cases over the years, either for their own misdeeds or as witnesses to others.

The Prince of Wales – later King Edward VII, Prince Harry's great-great-great grandfather

He appeared in court twice. The first time was in 1870, when he voluntarily appeared as a witness in a divorce case involving Lady Harriet Mordaunt, who falsely accused the heir to the throne of being one of her lovers.

She confessed to a string of affairs, telling her husband Sir Charles Mordaunt after fearing she had caught syphilis and passed it on to her newborn daughter. Sir Charles filed for divorce.

Letters, a lock of hair, and even a Valentine's card from the prince were found in Lady Mordaunt's desk.

Harriet Mordaunt. Wikimedia Commons

The prince was briefly cross examined in court during the divorce proceedings over whether there had been any “improper familiarity or criminal act” between him and Lady Mordaunt. He replied, in a very firm tone, “there has not”, which prompted a burst of applause in the courtroom.

Lady Mordaunt was declared insane by the jury, the divorce case was dismissed and she spent the rest of her life in an asylum.

The prince, known as Bertie, had many mistresses, including stage actress Lillie Langtry and Queen Camilla's ancestor Alice Keppel.

The future Edward VII appeared as a witness again in June 1891 – this time in the Tranby Croft Affair case to give evidence on a slander accusation arising from a card game.

William Gordon-Cumming, a lieutenant-colonel in the Scots Guards, was accused of cheating at the game baccarat at a house party at Tranby Croft in East Yorkshire where Bertie was a guest.

Read more Why is Prince Harry appearing at the High Court?

King George V, Edward VII's son

He was accused of bigamy by a republican newspaper early in his reign and sued for libel.

It was alleged he had a secret marriage in Malta to the daughter of an admiral. It was proved false, he won his case and the writer spent a year in prison.

Although he did not appear in court to give evidence, the king sent a statement making it clear he was innocent of bigamy and legally married to Queen Mary.

Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana

In 1994, Prince Harry's mother the late Princess of Wales was preparing to enter the witness box in her High Court action over peeping-Tom photographs of her exercising in a gym.

She gave a witness statement and was gearing up to give evidence and be cross examined in the case against former gym owner Bryce Taylor, who took the photographs, and Mirror Group Newspapers, which published them.

In the end she won her privacy battle without having to go to court, with a permanent injunction issued banning future use of the images.

The Princess Royal

In 2002, the late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Anne became the first member of the royal family to have a criminal record after being summoned to appear before magistrates accused of keeping a dangerous dog. Her English bull terrier dog Dotty bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

She admitted a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act and was fined £500 ($622) and ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £148 in costs, after appearing at East Berkshire Magistrates' Court in Slough.

The Duke of Gloucester

In 2004, the late queen's cousin appeared before magistrates in Ely, Cambridgeshire and was banned from driving for six months after admitting his fourth speeding offence in three years.

He resigned from his role as president of the Institute of Advanced Motorists.