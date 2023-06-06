Prince Harry at High Court for privacy case

Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court in London as he prepares to enter the witness box in his legal case against a newspaper group.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex was greeted by banks of photographers and camera crews as he pulled up in a black SUV on Tuesday, but said nothing to waiting reporters.

The Duke of Sussex is among more than 100 people who are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids, accusing them of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011.

They include actors, sports stars, celebrities and people who simply had a connection to high-profile figures.

The duke was selected at an earlier hearing as one of four test cases for the trial which began on May 10.

His individual case against MGN got under way on Monday.

The prince is due to face up to a day-and-a-half of cross-examination from MGN's barrister starting on Tuesday, making him the first British royal to give evidence since the 1890s, when Edward VII was a witness in a slander trial in 1891 over a card game before he became king.

On Monday, his barrister David Sherborne claimed the duke was subjected to unlawful information-gathering activity "right from when he was a young boy at school" into adulthood, adding: "Nothing was sacrosanct or out of bounds."

He continued: "Every part of the prince's life during these years was invaded by these three papers using these unlawful methods."

The barrister said, contrary to some criticism of the prince, it was "the use of these methods by a national media group that has brought him here, not some vendetta against the press generally".

He claimed that Harry's phone "would have been hacked on multiple occasions", adding that his details appeared in the PalmPilot of a journalist who was one of the "most prolific" phone hackers.

The hearing in London heard Harry had flown to the UK from Los Angeles in the US on Sunday night, as he was celebrating his daughter Lilibet's second birthday.

Mr Justice Fancourt, the judge hearing the case, said he was "a little surprised" to hear that the duke would not be attending court on Monday.

Harry’s fury at the UK press — and sometimes at his own royal relatives for what he sees as their collusion with the media — runs through his memoir, “Spare,” and interviews conducted by Oprah Winfrey and others.

He has blamed paparazzi for causing the car crash that killed his mother, Princess Diana, and said harassment and intrusion by the UK press, including allegedly racist articles, led him and his wife, Meghan, to flee to the US in 2020 and leave royal life behind.

British royals in court - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Prince Harry will not be the first UK royal to enter a witness box. In 1870, his great-great-great grandfather, who became King Edward VII - voluntarily appeared as a witness. PA

The claimants involved in the suit against MGN say the media group's journalists or private investigators commissioned by them carried out phone hacking on an “industrial scale”, obtaining private details by deception and carrying out other illicit acts to uncover information about them.

Their lawyers say senior editors and executives knew about and approved of the behaviour.

MGN is contesting the claims and denies senior figures were aware of wrongdoing. It also argues some of the lawsuits were brought too late.

The duke's claim is being heard alongside three other "representative" claims during a trial which began last month and is due to last six to seven weeks.

The three other representative claimants are Coronation Street actor Michael Turner, known professionally as Michael Le Vell, who is best known for playing Kevin Webster in the long-running soap, former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, and comedian Paul Whitehouse's ex-wife Fiona Wightman.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, through the years - in pictures