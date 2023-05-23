Boris Johnson referred to police over Chequers lockdown gatherings

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been referred to police by the government's Cabinet Office over new allegations that he broke lockdown rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A referral was made by the Cabinet Office to two regional police forces based on information discovered while preparing submissions for a public inquiry into the pandemic.

Ministerial diaries showed visits by Mr Johnson's friends to Chequers, a rural country mansion which is made available to sitting prime ministers, during the pandemic, The Times said after first reporting the news on Tuesday.

READ MORE Partygate inquiry says breaches of Covid rules in No 10 'obvious' to Boris Johnson

“Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by the Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid inquiry,” Mr Johnson's representative said.

“Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson’s lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and privileges committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid regulations.”

The Times article also quoted Mr Johnson's team as calling the referral a “clearly politically motivated attempt to manufacture something out of nothing”.

Boris Johnson's time as British prime minister – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Boris Johnson became UK prime minister in July 2019, left, and resigned three years later in July 2022, right. Here 'The National' looks back at his colourful time as leader of the country. Getty Images / Reuters

The Cabinet Office confirmed it had passed information to the police:

“Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid inquiry,” a representative said.

“It was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents being undertaken by the legal team for inquiry witnesses.

“In line with obligations in the civil service code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

Mr Johnson was previously fined by police for attending an event to celebrate his birthday in Downing Street in June 2020.

Those fines contributed to his ousting as prime minister last year.

Could Boris Johnson make a comeback as UK prime minister? – video

Could Boris Johnson make a comeback as UK prime minister?

He also remains under investigation by a parliamentary committee over whether he intentionally or recklessly misled the House of Commons in a series of statements in which he said no rules were broken during the gatherings.

In relation to the latest allegations, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed it had received information from the Cabinet Office and was assessing it.

Police said it had related to potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021.

Thames Valley Police, the force which covers the area around Chequers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.