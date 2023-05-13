Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for talks with the Pope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Rome on a visit that will include an audience with the Pope.

Large areas of the Italian capital were locked down in preparation for Mr Zelensky's arrival ahead of meetings with Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On his first visit to Italy, Mr Zelensky was greeted at Ciampino Airport in Rome airport by Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Read More Ukraine needs more time to prepare for counter-offensive, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ms Meloni met Mr Zelensky in February when she went to Kyiv to show Italy's support for Ukraine.

She also welcomed Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to Rome in April during a conference on how Italian businesses could help rebuild the war-torn country.

German weapons

The visit comes as Germany announced on Saturday that it is preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth €2.7 billion ($3 billion).

Today in Rome. I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! 🇮🇹🤝🇺🇦🤝🇻🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 13, 2023

“We all hope for a rapid end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately this is not in sight,” Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“This is why Germany will supply all the help that it can, for as long as necessary.”

The package will include 30 additional Leopard-1 tanks, Marder armoured vehicles, air-defence systems and surveillance drones, the ministry said.

It has been mooted that Mr Zelenskyy will travel to Berlin following his meetings in Rome.

Western allies have delivered increasingly powerful and sophisticated weapons to Ukraine since the Russian invasion of February 2022, including Storm Shadow missiles from the UK.

Mr Zelenskyy's request for advanced fighter jets has so far not been met.

In Ukraine itself, there have been reports of increased fighting in the front-line city of Bakhmut, with predictions growing a Kyiv is about to launch a spring counter-offensive.