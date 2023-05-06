Hunger striker Vahid Beheshti taken to hospital

British-Iranian hunger striker Vahid Beheshti has "temporarily stopped" his protest outside London's Foreign Office after being admitted to hospital.

Mr Beheshti, who is campaigning to have Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps listed as terrorists, had gone 73 days with only water, coffee and sugar cubes.

His wife Mattie Heaven said his condition had deteriorated to the point of being unable to stand for long periods amid concerns for his heart and liver.

After being taken to hospital in an ambulance, he said he had bowed to medical advice to pause his protest.

"In order for me to continue this fight to proscribe the IRGC, I have temporarily stopped my hunger strike," he said in a social media post.

"As soon as I have recovered, I will be back opposite the Foreign Office, to continue this fight among my dear brothers and sisters who have fought alongside me."

Mr Beheshti's wife described his condition as "absolutely heartbreaking" after a family doctor advised an ambulance should be called.

She said Mr Beheshti had lost more than a fifth of his body weight and was experiencing "heaviness and pain in the middle of his chest with ongoing heart palpitations".

"Vahid is unable to walk or stand for prolonged periods due to severe dizziness and nausea with severe weakness in his legs," she said.

The UK government had urged Mr Beheshti to stop his protest because of fears for his health.

He had a letter delivered to King Charles III at a Buckingham Palace garden party this week where he and his wife were guests.

Mr Beheshti previously told The National that he was prepared to die on hunger strike to pile pressure on the government.

Britain has imposed sanctions on IRGC leaders but, like European allies, has so far stopped short of listing the Guards as terrorists.