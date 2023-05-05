Who are the Sovereign's Escort guards in King Charles III's coronation procession?

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

The King’s Company Grenadier Guards have had a starring role at every coronation since 1661 in a history dating back to distinguished loyalty to Charles II.

Their new flag, with its personal link to Charles III, will be on show at his coronation on May 6.

The Grenadier Guards company was founded from the rubble of Charles II’s defeat at the Battle of Worcester and his time living in exile in Bruges.

Loyal compatriots who stayed by the king's side during those days would become his most trusted personal troops, and form the Life Guards and the Grenadier Guards.

Inkerman Company of 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, on duty at the coronation, have recently returned from Iraq, where they have been providing force protection and training the Iraqi Army.

Who are the Grenadier Guards?

The Grenadier Guards is a company in the British Army with a routine role in British coronations, its members' historical loyalty having created a strong bond with the serving monarch.

It was founded in 1656 — four years before the restoration of the monarchy.

Serving soldiers must demonstrate the highest values and standards, aspire to excellence and are chosen from among the fittest and most able guardsmen.

Today’s company captain is Maj Johnny Hathaway-White who has completed three tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq, and worked extensively in Africa.

King Charles III presents new colours to The King's Company of the Grenadier Guards in April. Reuters

The Coronation Procession

At Westminster Abbey, the Grenadier Guards' role is built around the King’s Company Colour, the regiment’s Royal Standard flag, which symbolises the ruler’s authority.

Their king and queen consort will be escorted to Westminster Abbey by the Sovereign’s Escort, consisting of four Divisions of Cavalry from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Each Division consists of 24 horses with two Divisions of the Blues and Royals at the Front, and Two Divisions of the Life Guards bringing up the rear with the Farriers (with their distinctive axes) in the rear rank.

The procession will be led by the Household Cavalry Mounted Band, consisting of 48 horses and musicians, including their two drum horses, Atlas and Apollo, playing eight marches along the route.

Preceding the King’s Procession, the Major General’s Retinue ‘Proving the Route’ will confirm ceremonially that the route is safe and secure.

More than 700 guardsmen, household cavalry and musicians are in the procession. The Foot Guards will march 12 to 15 ranks wide. In total, more than 6,000 troops are taking part in the procession through central London from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

What is their role at the coronation?

In 1656 an exiled King Charles II issued the first colour flag bearing his cipher to the company. In April 2023 King Charles III presented a new colour bearing his cipher.

That flag — the King’s Company Colour Royal Standard — will be displayed at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Maj Johnny Hathaway-White said: “On the coronation of her late majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, as the queen passed the captain and the ensign of the company in Westminster Abbey — despite all that must have been racing through her mind on that grandest and most special of occasions — she smiled and said “My Grenadiers”, because of all the sovereign’s grenadiers, it was The Queen’s Company soldiers that were truly hers.”

On May 6, the colour party will replicate that presence.

The colour party will consist of Maj Hathaway-White, Ensign to the Colour, Second Lt Rupert Elmhirst, escorts to the Colour Sgt Ellis and Sgt Hadfield. Company Sergeant Major of The King’s Company, WO class 2 Dean Jones MVO will also be on duty at Westminster Abbey.

They can be recognised by their distinctive ceremonial scarlet tunics bearing embroidered symbols of a grenade being fired.

Officers will wear a gold and crimson sash, gold sword slings and gold sword knot, which are worn only in the presence of the royal family.

Grenadier Guard Second Lt Denison Smith's family has seen service over 400 years and they have an order of service for Queen Victoria’s coronation.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate everything good with the fact that we’ve got a constitutional monarchy,” he said.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We’ve not seen anything like this since the last coronation so not in any of our lives. So I’m nervous, but also really excited.”

Other Regiments in the Coronation Procession

There are five regiments of foot guards — the Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards, the Scots Guards, the Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards.

Among the Coldstream Guards on duty on May 6 is Lt Lachlan de Klee, 27, whose maternal ancestor, John Leslie, carried the Sword of State at the coronation of Charles II.

He has just returned from training in Kenya, and will carry the King’s colour at the head of the Coldstream Guards’ marching detachment on procession in front of King Charles III.

It includes armed forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, all services of the UK's Armed Forces, and the Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.