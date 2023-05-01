Middle East beneficiaries of Prince's Trust to be among guests at King Charles coronation

More than 2,000 people have been invited to the coronation service for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey, among them a young Syrian and a Jordanian who have benefited from The Prince's Trust.

In addition to members of the royal family, heads of state and civil society members, 400 young people representing charitable organisations will have the opportunity to watch the coronation service and processions from inside St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey.

Two young people from the Middle East who have received support from The Prince's Trust have been invited to the coronation service.

Hassan Alkhawam, 24, sought sanctuary in Northern Ireland with his family in 2017 after escaping the conflict in Syria and was supported by The Prince’s Trust to fulfil his dream of studying software engineering at university.

As well as working part time and studying, Mr Alkhawam volunteers to help others who have experienced similar challenges.

He is a founding member and voluntary director of a local social enterprise, NI Hyatt, which helps refugees and migrants in Northern Ireland to create social connections, gain access to learning opportunities and gain recognition for their skills and experience so they can more easily become integral members of their community.

“The help and encouragement I received was amazing,” Mr Alkhawam said.

“I’m grateful to The Prince’s Trust for all their support in helping me achieve a better life, not just for me, but for my family.”

In 2021, Mr Alkhawam was awarded The Prince’s Trust Young Achiever Award at The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB.

Sara Arah Abu Al Wafa, 26, also benefited from the Tariqi programme Prince’s Trust International ran in partnership with the Business Development Centre in Jordan.

As a result of her time in the programme, she was able to take on a role working in the insurance sector and currently works an account manager at Gulf Insurance Group.

Ms Abu Al Wafa is one of the top achievers in her organisation.

Celebrities including Lionel Richie and Ant and Dec have also been invited to attend the coronation service due to their work with The Prince's Trust.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, will also be in attendance due to his role as global ambassador at the trust.

Jay Blades a Prince’s Foundation ambassador best known as the presenter of hit BBC series The Repair Shop, has also been invited to the historic royal event.

He presented The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, which was filmed in 2021 and shone the spotlight on the work being done by The Prince's Foundation to preserve traditional craft skills that are at risk of being lost.

Kelly Jones, lead singer of band Stereophonics, is also attending the coronation service. Her band were supported by The Prince’s Trust before they were signed to a record deal.

The trust gave the band a grant for them to buy new equipment so they could perform live and they credit the trust with “helping them to be heard”.

Shortly after they received this support, they signed a record deal and made their way on the path to fame.

World-renowned magician Steven Frayne, also known as Dynamo, kick-started his career through support, advice and a business start-up loan from The Prince’s Trust.

“The Prince’s Trust gave me the support no one else would and it changed my life — that’s real magic,” Frayne said.