Rishi Sunak hosts Downing Street reception for UK Muslim community

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted a gathering for members of Britain's Muslim community at Downing Street on Wednesday evening.

The event was held to celebrate last month’s Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank guests for their contribution to the country and their communities.

In April, Mr Sunak sent his “warmest wishes” to Muslims in the UK and around the world as they marked Eid Al Fitr.

“Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy,” he said.

“This was evident earlier this year, through the community’s outstanding response to support the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”

Rishi Sunak hosts Downing Street reception for British Muslims - in pictures

He also paid tribute to the contribution the Muslim community has made to the country.

“Whether it be in business, sports, media, our public services, or, of course, our NHS and armed forces, British Muslims are helping to make the country the success it is,” he said.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone observing it today.

“I look forward to welcoming representatives from the British Muslim community to Downing Street to celebrate.”