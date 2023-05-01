Trump to visit Scotland to open golf course amid legal troubles

Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Scotland on a visit to his golf courses in the country.

The former US president is expected to land in Aberdeen on Monday morning, saying on Truth Social — the social media platform he owns — that he will open a “spectacular” second course at the Menie Estate in the north-east of Scotland.

He will also visit his course at Doonbeg in Co Clare on Ireland’s west coast.

Despite the visit, Mr Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024 and is seen by many as the presumptive Republican nominee, said his campaign is “on my mind”, claiming that a victory for him would make America “greater than ever before”.

“Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there,” he wrote.

He said he would be meeting "many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen".

“Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”

Mr Trump's journey out of the US comes as he faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump had spent two days at his Turnberry course in Ayrshire while in office in 2018, meeting prime minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II during the visit.

Asked last week if he will meet Mr Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past.”