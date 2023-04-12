Joe Biden lands in Dublin for 'welcome home' visit to Ireland

Joe Biden arrived in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday for a three-day visit billed as a homecoming for a US President who prides himself on his Irish ancestry.

Mr Biden landed at Dublin Airport after a short ride in Air Force One from Belfast, where he earlier marked 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

He was greeted in Dublin by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who has described the trip as an “opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home”.

Mr Biden’s first engagement is in Carlingford, close to the border with Northern Ireland, where his ancestors once lived before emigrating to America in the 19th century.

Wind and rain in Ireland forced Mr Biden to reach Carlingford by motorcade rather than aboard the helicopter Marine One.

The stop will be an “opportunity to dig a little deeper into his family’s Irish roots and the story of how they immigrated to the United States", said White House national security aide Amanda Sloat.

Thursday will see Mr Biden plant a tree with Irish President Michael D Higgins before talks with Mr Varadkar, an address to the Irish parliament and a banquet at Dublin Castle.

Mr Biden will return to his family history on Friday when he visits a County Mayo heritage centre to hear from ancestry researchers about his links to the local Blewitt family.

The final stop of his trip will be a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, which also has a family link via a great-great-great-grandfather of the President who helped build the church’s nave.

Mr Biden was greeted by the families of diplomatic staff upon arrival in Dublin. AFP

His enthusiasm for the Republic of Ireland, compared to his brief stop in Belfast, has done nothing to quell the suspicion of Northern Irish unionists that Mr Biden supports a united Ireland.

Mr Biden, the second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy, often mentions his Irish heritage in public remarks but says it is up to the people of Northern Ireland to decide their future.

Ms Sloat on Wednesday denied the charge that Mr Biden was taking sides against Britain.

“I think the track record of the President shows that he's not anti-British,” she said.

In his address in Belfast, Mr Biden appeared to offer some balance by nodding to English family links.

He told a story about a British military man called Captain George Biden and said his middle name, Robinette, came from French Protestants who moved to England in the 18th century.