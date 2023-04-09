Union taking 'militant stance' on junior doctors' strike, says Health Secretary

The union behind the junior doctor’s strike is taking a “militant stance” which is hampering talks over unrealistic pay demands, the UK's health secretary said on Sunday.

Junior doctors are set to walk out for four days from Tuesday in action which experts have warned will cause an “unparalleled level of disruption.”

The British Medical Association is calling for a 35 per cent pay increase to make up for 15 years of below-inflation wage rises.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “This demand is widely out of step with pay settlements in other parts of the public sector at a time of considerable economic pressure on our country.

“A salary hike of this size would see some junior doctors receiving more than an extra £20,000 a year.”

He added: “Asking for a pay rise that is over eight times what the OBR is forecasting as inflation evidently does not meet that test.

“Unfortunately, the decision by BMA junior doctors’ leaders to maintain an unrealistic position meant we were unable to make progress with talks. It seems they are intent on maintaining a militant stance rather than working with the government and NHS management to meet the best interests of their members and of patients.”

In the previous junior doctors’ strike, which lasted for three days, about 175,000 appointments and operations had to be postponed.

This time around, the Confederation believes that up to a quarter of a million appointments could be affected.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis said he was “very concerned” about the potential severity of the impact on patients, with hospitals facing nearly 100 hours without up to half of their medical workforce.

“This next round of strikes will see unparalleled levels of disruption, and we are very concerned about the potential severity of impact on patients and services across the country.

“This time the action immediately follows a four-day bank holiday weekend, which is already difficult as many staff are taking much-needed holiday, and it will be more extensive than ever before with hospitals facing nearly 100 hours without up to half of the NHS medical workforce.

He said the NHS would continue to prioritise emergency, critical and neonatal care, as well as maternity and trauma services, but inevitably hundreds of thousands of appointments, including in cancer care, would need to be postponed again.

The British Medical Association said the industrial action could still be avoided if the government makes a “credible offer,” but the Department of Health and Social Care has insisted the strikes must be called off before any negotiations take place.

Junior doctors strike in the UK — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Junior doctors on the picket outside St. Thomas' Hospital in London. EPA

Dr Mike Greenhalgh, deputy co-chair of the BMA's Junior Doctors Committee, told BBC One's Breakfast show: “It's hard to negotiate when only one side is doing it and we're not getting anything back from the Government on that front.”

He added: “We're happy to meet at any time. We would still meet him over the bank holiday weekend before the industrial action next week.

“And if he was to bring a credible offer to us, it could still, even at this late stage, avert action.”

Dr Greenhalgh apologised to patients who have had operations or appointments cancelled and insisted patient safety would not be put at risk.

“Patient safety was maintained at the last strikes, and it will be in these strikes,” he said.

The BMA has called on the Health Secretary to negotiate to resolve 15 years of “pay erosion”, with junior doctors losing more than 25 per cent of their pay in real terms.

Dr Greenhalgh said: “At the moment, we have over seven million people on waiting lists and the way we get that down is making sure the NHS is properly funded and staffed.

“And part of that is making sure that there's a fair deal on pay for our members.”

The four days of strikes will come immediately after the Easter bank holiday weekend.

They will run from 6.59am on Tuesday until 6.59am on Saturday April 15.