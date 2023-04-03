Negotiator believes Britons held by Afghan Taliban could soon be freed

Two British men being held in Afghanistan are in good spirits and will hopefully be released soon, a non-profit group negotiating with the Taliban on their behalf said on Monday.

Kevin Cornwell, 53, and an unnamed manager of a hotel for aid workers in Kabul have been detained in Afghanistan since January due to a “simple understanding”, said Scott Richards, co-founder of the UK-based Presidium Network.

He told The National: “The circumstances are that on January 11 there was what we believe was a tip to the General Directorate of Intelligence for the Taliban that resulted in a search of their rooms in the Darya Village hotel in Kabul.

“In that search a pistol was discovered stored in a safe. And the person was originally accompanied by the licence.

“We have verified everything. We have confirmed the existence of the licence issued from the Ministry of the Interior and this is ultimately a simple understanding.”

He said the pair were in good spirits, were being treated well and were permitted to speak to their family at the weekend.

“We confirmed on the basis of that call that our expectations that the men were being treated well and are in good health were correct and we are hopeful this is a step towards their release and becomes a foundation to build upon for better interactions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on sensitive matters,” said Mr Richards.

“I can’t describe the contents of the personal call but I can say it was a very emotional and relieving phone call and that they sounded positive, given that they are in detention.

“They are being treated well. They have not been subject to any improper treatment or improper conditions,” added Mr Richards, who has worked as an adviser in Afghanistan and served in the Britain#s Afghan task force during the evacuation of Kabul.

He said there was “no clarity on official charges”, however, he believes the base charge would be possession of an illegal firearm.

“But we are confident that we can demonstrate that this is a misunderstanding,” he added.

Mr Cornwell and the hotel manager, who wishes to remain anonymous, are being held alongside self-professed “danger tourist” Miles Routledge.

Miles Routledge in Afghanistan.

He recently returned to Afghanistan after being evacuated during a holiday in the country in 2021 when the Taliban returned to power.

It is not known for how long Mr Routledge, 23, has been held.

He has gained notoriety by travelling to dangerous countries and posting about it online.

The Presidium Network is not acting as a negotiator on his behalf.