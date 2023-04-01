Three British men, including "danger tourist" Miles Routledge, held by Taliban

Three British men, including so-called “danger tourist” Miles Routledge, are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan, according to reports.

Routledge returned to the country after being evacuated by British armed forces less than two years ago.

The other two men are charity medic Kevin Cornwell and another unnamed UK national who manages a hotel in Kabul.

READ MORE UN calls for release of Afghan girls' education activist Matiullah Wesa

They are believed to have been held by Taliban secret police since January in a separate incident.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was working to secure consular contact with the detainees and supporting their families.

Meanwhile, Scott Richards from the Presidium Network non-profit, which is assisting Cornwell and the unnamed Briton, told Sky News that he believes the pair are in good health and being well treated, but that there had been no meaningful contact with them yet.

Routledge, 23, has gained notoriety by travelling to dangerous countries and posting about it online. In August 2021, he was on holiday in Afghanistan when he was caught up in the chaos in the capital as the Taliban took control of the country. He appears to have returned to the country since then.

Mr Cornwell, 53, was arrested at his hotel by officers from the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) on 11 January. He is accused of having an illegal firearm in the safe in his room, but his family say he had been granted a licence for the firearm.

The FCDO continues to advise UK citizens against all travel to Afghanistan due to the security risks involved, including the possibility of detention by the Taliban authorities. The situation in Afghanistan remains volatile and it would be unwise for anyone to enter the country without understanding the culture and the risks, warned Mr Richards.

This is a continuing story …