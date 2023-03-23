UK orders security review of Indian High Commission over 'unacceptable violence'

A security review is under way at the Indian High Commission in the UK following “unacceptable acts of violence” towards the mission's staff.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the move, as he condemned acts of barbarity towards employees of the office in central London.

“We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously,” he said.

Read more UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in India to thrash out trade deal

Mr Cleverly said the Metropolitan Police is investigating violent incidents that occurred outside the building, and said authorities are prepared to make any changes necessary to ensure the safety of the Indian mission’s staff.

His statement came after Narendra Modi’s government summoned Britain’s most senior diplomat in New Delhi to express concern over violence at the country's mission in London.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Cleverly said Rishi Sunak’s administration takes security matters seriously and would “robustly” respond to attacks on diplomatic staff in the UK.

“Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission in London are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami,” Mr Cleverly said.

Protesters stand on an Indian flag outside of the Indian High Commission in London. AP

He pointed to an increase in security measures around the building in Aldwych on Wednesday in anticipation of a planned demonstration. This included barricades erected on pavements, several police officers standing outside the building and mounted patrols and helicopter surveillance in the area.

Media reports said protesters carrying “Khalistan” banners turned up outside the building and ripped an Indian flag from the first-floor balcony. This was to protest against Indian police actions in the Punjab state.

The “Khalistan” movement has a separatist motive as it seeks to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state in the Punjab region.

Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators wearing turbans being blocked by police from entering the building. The group could be heard chanting “Indian government, shame, shame”.

Up to 2,000 protesters had descended on the site by Wednesday evening, Indian network NDTV reported, and said “the mood got ugly” when some people “targeted the police with water bottles, ink and powdered colours”.

An earlier protest took place in the same spot on Sunday and resulted in windows being smashed, the BBC reported. India responded by demanding an explanation for the “complete absence of the British security” around the premises.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman was questioned on Wednesday about reports suggesting India had withdrawn some security protection from the UK High Commission in New Delhi.

He said he was not aware of any change in security arrangements for British diplomats in India. But he confirmed “the Met have upped local protection” of the Indian High Commission in London.

Positive meeting with Indian High Commissioner @vdoraiswami today. As the Foreign Secretary said, we will always take the security of the High Commission & all foreign missions in the UK extremely seriously. The 🇬🇧🇮🇳 relationship is thriving & we are looking ahead to deeper ties pic.twitter.com/UHHO0Z7gFP — Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon (@tariqahmadbt) March 23, 2023

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK's minister for South Asia, met with Mr Doraiswami on Thursday in a bid to calm tensions.

He said it had been a “positive meeting” and reassured the Indian High Commissioner that the government takes the safety of diplomats in the UK “extremely seriously”.

Lord Ahmad said the UK-Indian relationship is “thriving” and said “we are looking ahead to deeper ties”.

Mr Sunak is the UK's first Prime Minister of Indian origin and his entry into No 10 last October renewed hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with India.

Trade minister Greg Hands last year said “the majority” of an agreement had been agreed.