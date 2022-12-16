Lady Susan Hussey apologises in person to charity boss in 'where are you from?' row

A former Buckingham Palace aide has apologised to a black British charity boss she offended by asking where she "really came from".

Lady Susan Hussey made the remarks to Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, at a palace reception,

She met Ms Fulani on Friday, once more at the palace, to apologise.

Lady Hussey, who is also Prince William's godmother, resigned immediately from the royal household after the incident, in which she challenged the executive when she said her charity was based in Hackney, replying: "No, what part of Africa are you from?"

Ms Fulani expressed shock at her treatment by Lady Susan, who served the queen for more than 60 years, and said she had suffered “horrific abuse” on social media in the aftermath.

Buckingham Palace announced that the two women met again at the palace.

“At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani," the palace said.

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

Lady Susan, 83, accompanied the queen at the funeral of Prince Philip.

Her daughter is one of Queen Consort Camilla's official companions.

She was trained by King Charles in an honorary role as one of three Ladies of the Household, to which she was newly appointed to help the king at formal occasions.

As she relinquished the position last month, she apologised for making the "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments". Her comments came as Prince William was in the US for his Earthshot Prize and risked souring the occasion.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, left, and her former lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey in 2011. PA

The conversation

Lady Susan: Where are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: Sistah Space.

Lady Susan: No, where do you come from?

Ngozi Fulani: We're based in Hackney.

Lady Susan: No, what part of Africa are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: I don't know, they didn't leave any records.

Lady Susan: Well, you must know where you're from. I spent time in France / Where are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: Here, the UK.

Lady Susan: No, but what nationality are you?

Ngozi Fulani: I was born here and am British.

Lady Susan: No, but where do you really come from? Where do your people come from?

Ngozi Fulani: 'My people?' Lady, what is this?

Lady Susan: Oh, I can see I'm going to have a challenge getting you to say where you're from. When did you first come here?

Ngozi Fulani: Lady! I am a British national. My parents came here in the 50s.

Lady Susan: Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end. You're Caribbean.

Ngozi Fulani: No lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.

Lady Susan: Oh, so you're from ...