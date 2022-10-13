Jet2 flight from Turkey diverted to Stansted Airport over ‘potential threat’

A Jet2 flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted Airport on Wednesday after reports of a “potential threat on board”.

The aircraft landed safely and taxied to a remote stand, the airline said on Twitter. It added that the incident was later downgraded and declared as over.

Reports say that two Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire were scrambled to the plane's location after 8pm.

Essex Police said the flight, from Dalaman, was escorted to Stansted, where it landed safely on Wednesday evening and officers established there was no threat.

Pictures show a large emergency response was at the scene following the landing.

The force said: “Shortly before 9pm, we received a report of a potential threat on board the flight.

“It was escorted to Stansted Airport, where it landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal.

“The runway was closed for a short time while inquiries were carried out.

“Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board.

“Onward travel was then organised for the passengers and the runway was reopened.”