UK energy crisis summit makes headway as price cap set to rise again

Energy companies have agreed to work with the UK government to help the people who need it the most, before a further surge in energy bills going into the winter, minsters said on Thursday, but no immediate assistance for hard-hit customers was forthcoming.

The UK’s departing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi led emergency talks with energy companies to discuss how they plan to spend their bumper profits and explore ways to help customers struggling with the soaring cost of living.

Mr Johnson appealed to electricity companies to act “in the national interest” to help ease the pressure on vulnerable consumers in the face of soaring energy prices. Officials said he made clear it is vital the Western world continues to stand by the Ukrainian people in their fight for survival.

He stressed that in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine which is driving prices to record levels, it is important the sector works with the Government “i

“The government continues to evaluate the extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate steps to take,” an official statement after the meeting read.

Mr Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng pressed gas and electricity company executives for solutions to a predicted spike in bills this winter that will come on top of seemingly unending rises this year.

Before the meeting, Mr Zahawi was expected to "knock some heads together", Cabinet minister James Cleverly said.

Mr Johnson confirmed that the government had urged electricity companies to help tackle the rising prices.

I know people are worried about the difficult winter ahead, which is why we are providing support – including a £400 energy bill discount for all households.



This morning I urged electricity companies to continue working on ways to help with the cost of living. pic.twitter.com/sdpLrKfcTN — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 11, 2022

The summit with utilities bosses, including Centrica, Drax Group and RWE, came after market analysts at Cornwall Insight predicted bills were going to soar to around £3,582 ($4,380) in October, from £1,971 previously, before rising even further in the new year.

The price cap, which is reviewed every three months, was at £1,042 in January 2019 and is forecast to be higher than £5,000 in 2023.

Prices are rising on the back of wider, rampant inflation and energy concerns sparked by the war in Ukraine, with Russia being a key energy supplier into Europe.

Executives were being asked to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts, as well as investment plans for the next three years.

A former Labour prime minister and chancellor, Gordon Brown, suggested scrapping the price cap — a technique aimed at protecting customers from short-term price changes — and negotiating lower rates with energy bosses.

“Time and tide wait for no one. Neither do crises. They don't take holidays, and don't politely hang fire — certainly not to suit the convenience of a departing PM and the whims of two potential successors,” he said.

Mr Brown has also previously called for the Tory leadership contenders to set aside their differences and work on an emergency plan with Mr Johnson.

The crisis is becoming a dominant theme in the race to become leader of the UK Conservative party, and with it, prime minister.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss continue to face questions about what they will do to help struggling families.

Mr Sunak said it would be his “moral responsibility” to offer more help with bills, in particular to pensioners and those on benefits, if he were selected as prime minister.

Ms Truss appeared to back away from her previous position of providing no more “handouts”, when she said she would “do everything I can to support working families” if made prime minister, while emphasising her preference for tax cuts.

House of Commons Leader Mark Spencer acknowledged there are “huge challenges coming for people” on their energy bills during the autumn and winter.

“We need those energy companies working with us to try to solve some of those challenges, if at all possible,” he said

“They're making very huge margins at this moment in time and I think they ought to be able to assist people and try to suppress those bills as much as physically possible, but that's a conversation for them to have directly with the chancellor and business secretary.”

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for a halt to energy price cap rises, and she accused the UK government of being “missing in action” on the issue.

She said many families face destitution in the coming months as a result of soaring bills.