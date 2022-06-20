Duchess of Cambridge praises children’s hospices for helping families in toughest times

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised Britain's hospices for bringing “joy, fun and play” to seriously ill children.

In a message to mark Children’s Hospice Week, Kate said the UK’s 54 centres help families “make the most of their lives together, no matter how short”.

The Duchess, who has been royal patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices for 10 years, thanked the centres for their “incredible work” and for guiding people through the “toughest of times”.

Children’s Hospice Week, from June 20-June 26, is organised by Together for Short Lives, the UK charity for seriously ill children and families, and is the only week dedicated to raising funds and awareness for such services in the country.

“For any parent, coming to terms with the news your child has a life-threatening condition and may die young is heartbreaking and incredibly frightening," the duchess said.

“Families can often feel isolated but having the support of a children’s hospice means they don’t have to face that future alone.

“Every day, the UK’s 54 children’s hospices are a vital lifeline for families caring for a seriously ill child, and over the last 10 years I have been privileged to see first-hand the incredible work they do.”

The duchess said the theme for this year's Children’s Hospice Week — ‘For the Children’ — would remind people that "as well as providing expert care, children’s hospices bring joy, fun and play to brighten each day and help families make the most of their lives together, no matter how short".

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the extraordinary work they do and thank them for the life-changing care and support they provide to children and families going through the toughest of times,” she said.

Andy Fletcher, chief executive of Together for Short Lives, said: “As the duchess says, hearing the news that your child will die young is heartbreaking and families often tell us they feel isolated and alone, and just don’t know where to turn to for support.

“That’s why children’s hospices are so vital. Everything they do is ‘For The Children’, helping families make the most of every moment, whether that’s for years, months or only days.”

The duchess was speaking before her husband Prince William's 40th birthday, which takes place on Tuesday.

He is likely to mark the event privately with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who all featured during the Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee weekend celebrations, expected to be involved.