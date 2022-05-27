World record number of vampires gather to mark Dracula anniversary

To mark the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's chilling book Dracula, 1,369 people gathered in the seaside town of Whitby, northern England, to break the world record for the largest crowd of vampires.

The vampires assembled on Thursday had to stand together in the same place for five minutes to break the Guinness record. It previously stood at 1,039 people, set at a 2011 event in the eastern US state of Virginia.

Costume requirements were strict: attendees had to wear black shoes, black trousers or dress, a waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat — and, of course, fangs.

The novel was first published in 1897, seven years after Stoker visited the picturesque North Yorkshire town and took creative inspiration from the Gothic surroundings of its 11th-century abbey.

The Irish author found the name Dracula in the local library, in a book about a 15th-century prince in present-day Romania who was said to have impaled his enemies on wooden stakes.