Greed of the rich blamed for Covid deaths in poor countries

Coronavirus death tolls in lower-income countries is four times higher than in rich countries, a report published on Thursday said.

The report, “Pandemic of Greed”, which was published by Oxfam on behalf of the People’s Vaccine Alliance, blamed a lack of Covid testing for millions of unreported deaths and accused rich nations of refusing to challenge medical monopolies.

It found there were stark differences between political statements vowing to help the poorest and the delivery of medicines, with the UK delivering only one third of the vaccines it promised.

Since the Omicron variant emerged in southern Africa last November, there have been three million Covid deaths, the report found. It added that four children a minute lose a parent or caregiver to the disease.

The report makes five suggestions to help the world, including the most vulnerable, come out of the pandemic, including creating a road map to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of people by mid-2022 and maximising the production of safe vaccines by suspending relevant intellectual property rules.

It also suggests investing in a massive increase in vaccine manufacturing; ensuring vaccines, treatments and tests are sold to governments at a reasonable price and provided free of charge; and scaling up sustainable investment in public health systems.

“After two years, we all want this pandemic to be over, but politicians in rich countries are exploiting that fatigue to ignore the devastating impact of Covid-19 that continues to this day,” said Oxfam health policy manager Anna Marriott.

“While incredibly effective vaccines provide hope, rich countries derailed the global vaccine roll-out with nationalism, greed, and self-interest.

“Suggestions that we are entering a ‘post-Covid era’ ignore the continuing deaths primarily in lower-income countries that could be prevented by vaccines.”

Researchers found that 54 per cent of all Covid deaths have occurred in low- and lower-middle-income countries, with people in poorer nations 1.3 times more likely to die from the disease. And per capita deaths in low- and lower-middle-income countries are 31 per cent higher than in high-income countries.

The People’s Vaccine Alliance is a global coalition of about 100 organisations that campaign for vaccine equity through supporting a waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid vaccines.

It also asks pharmaceutical companies to share their knowledge with qualified producers in developing countries so they are able to make their own medicines.

“Rich countries and corporations have tied up the global response to Covid-19 for their own benefit, leaving the global south to bear the brunt of this pandemic,” said Maaza Seyoum, Global South convener for the People’s Vaccine Alliance.

“As billions of people are still unable to access vaccines, some have the audacity to claim that the pandemic is over. That is an utter fallacy.”