UK PM to urge Putin to 'step back' from conflict with Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week and will reportedly urge him to step back from conflict with Ukraine.

Mr Johnson “will reiterate the need for Russia to step back and engage diplomatically when he speaks to President Putin this week”, a representative from Mr Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement.

“The prime minister is determined to accelerate diplomatic efforts and ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed in Europe."

Mr Johnson's office did not give details of when or where the trip to the region would happen.

Britain has also promised to sanction Russia if it makes an incursion across its western border and has urged European allies to prepare similar steps.

The Foreign Office is also expected to announce tougher sanctions on Monday, meaning the UK can target Russia’s strategic and financial interests.

It comes as Russia’s foreign minister said Liz Truss has “agreed a date” to visit Moscow within the next two weeks.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit would be the first to the country since 2017, when Boris Johnson met with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Ms Truss has been forthright in speaking ou