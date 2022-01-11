UK's January 26 Covid-19 restriction deadline: What will change?

Millions of people in England are eagerly awaiting possible changes to Covid-19 restrictions as the January 26 deadline for the current set of measures approaches.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet will conduct a formal review of the restrictions in the run up to the date of expiration to decide whether to ease regulations, keep things as they are or introduce tighter curbs.

After Mr Johnson faced his biggest parliamentary revolt to date over his “Plan B” package of measures, he was warned that imposing stricter rules could be challenging.

And the string of apparently self-inflicted crises stemming from alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street has added to his woes because the scandal has damaged his authority.

However, the Prime Minister has repeatedly said ministers will be guided by the science when deciding what action to take on Covid-19, and he could announce alternative social restrictions if they are deemed necessary to protect public health and the National Health Service.

Read More UK police in contact with officials over claims of Downing Street lockdown party

What should the public expect on January 26?

The current Plan B measures in England, including guidance to work from home where possible and the widespread use of face coverings, are set to expire on January 26. The Cabinet Office has declined to say when exactly a decision will be made but it is believed ministers will hold a meeting to discuss the rules in the days beforehand.

The rules, which include vaccination certificates, were introduced early last month in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Images of NHS workers displayed on hoardings outside a temporary field hospital at St George's Hospital in London. The UK declared 141,472 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a sharp reduction from the more than 200,000 reported daily over the Christmas and New Year period. Reuters

Former Tory chief whip Mark Harper, leader of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative Members of Parliament, said that if Mr Johnson sought to extend the measures he could face a revolt even larger than the 100 Tories who defied him in a parliamentary vote last month.

“The prime minister sort of wants to agree with us on the backbenches, that we have to be realistic about living with Covid forever … then he says he wants to keep restrictions in reserve or won’t rule them out,” Mr Harper said.

“This is becoming an unsustainable position.”

Since Plan B was ushered in, Mr Johnson has weathered a major storm caused by allegations about gatherings at Downing Street, which are said to have breached the Covid-19 rules set by his own government.

The scandal has seriously weakened his authority and if he decides to bring in more restrictions members of the public could choose to ignore them.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid last week said further coronavirus restrictions would be a “last resort”.

Mr Johnson may choose to drop his Plan B measures in a bid to encourage people back to the workplace, which would help the retail and hospitality sectors.

With millions of people working from home under the current guidance, cafes, restaurants, bars and shops are missing out on much-needed custom while not being afforded the same level of help they had from the government during lockdowns.

Will the Covid-19 self-isolation period be cut?

Government ministers may choose to issue new guidance for Covid self-isolation when the findings of the formal review are announced. Alternatively, they could bring forward a decision to shorten the period of isolation or choose to keep it as it is.

Mr Johnson has said he will “act according to the science” on potentially reducing the mandatory isolation period to five days.

The move would help the country address the vast number staff absences which are wreaking havoc on the economy and public services.

Mr Johnson previously bowed to pressure to slash the number of isolation days from 10 to seven, and on Monday his official spokesman said “if it is possible to go further then we will do so".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to be among a group of cabinet ministers keen to see the change implemented.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has also suggested he is in favour of a further reduction and an educational leader on Tuesday said she would be in favour of the isolation period in England being cut to five days as schools face severe staff shortages.

New rules introduced this week mean PCR tests are no longer required for people who test positive with a lateral flow test.

The self-isolation period for those tested positive for Covid-19 in England has been reduced from 10 to seven days – and could be cut to five. Getty Images

How do the rules in the UK differ from those in the US?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had previously said the length of mandatory isolation after a positive coronavirus test was effectively the same in both countries but has updated its guidance to clarify the discrepancy.

The UKHSA, the government body responsible for public health and infectious disease protection, shifted its stance after Mr Johnson said ministers were considering a change in isolation rules.

The UK government has told people in England to isolate for seven days after they test positive. They can begin mixing with those outside their household after a week only if they twice test negative for Covid-19 in the final two days.

Wales and Scotland have adopted similar rules, while Northern Ireland requires people to stay in isolation for a full 10 days from the date of a positive test.

Across the Atlantic people are asked to avoid public places for five days after a positive Covid-19 test, in accordance with official guidance from the US Centres for Disease and Control and Prevention.

The UKHSA has updated its blog post advising how the isolation period in England compares to that in the US.

“In the UK our advice is to self-isolate for at least six full days from the point at which you have symptoms or get a positive test, whichever is first,” the edited version says.

“In the United States, the advice is to isolate for at least five full days from the same point.

The message concludes: “We believe that allowing people to leave self-isolation after two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven is the optimal approach at present. This supports people who are unlikely to be infectious to go back to work and resume other activities, but continues to protect the wider population from infection.”