G7 foreign ministers will travel to Liverpool for summit

Britain will host a summit of foreign and development ministers from the G7 countries in Liverpool next month.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she hopes the event, from December 10 to 12, will build a “worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise”.

Representatives from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU will attend, along with countries from the Association of South-East Asian Nations for the first time, which the Foreign Office said was a sign of the UK’s growing Indo-Pacific tilt.

The group is expected to discuss global issues including economic resilience after the Covid-19 pandemic, global health and human rights.

“The meeting of G7 foreign and development ministers in Liverpool next month is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the city to the world, highlighting the best of British culture, commerce and creativity," Ms Truss said.

“I will be hosting our friends and partners to discuss how we build closer economic, technology and security ties globally and deliver for the British people.

“I want us to build a worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise, and encourages like-minded countries to work together from a position of strength.

“I was deeply saddened by the awful attack in Liverpool this month, but the resolve of the people of this great city will never waver in the face of such atrocities.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she hopes the meeting will further "democracy and enterprise”. Reuters

She was referring to an attack on November 11, when a taxi passenger ignited a bomb outside the Liverpool Women's Hospital, injuring the driver.

“Liverpool is proud to have been chosen to host this global event on behalf of the UK government," said the city's Mayor, Joanne Anderson.

“We are a fitting choice given our cultural significance, musical importance and sporting greatness, which attracts visitors from around the world, as well as our scientific and architectural innovation.”

During their visit, the foreign ministers will experience first-hand some of Liverpool’s cultural sites.

The Museum of Liverpool, on the city’s famous waterfront, will be the main location for the talks.

“Merseyside Police is committed to ensuring the safety of the G7 conference delegates and the residents of Merseyside," said assistant chief constable Rob Carden, who is the Gold Commander in charge of policing the event.

“A robust policing plan has been put in place to ensure that delegates can enjoy the conference and the city during their visit.

“The force will continue to provide an effective and professional policing service across Merseyside during the conference.”