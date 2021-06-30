Turkey tackles Russian resistance to Syria border access

A handout photo made available by Russian Foreign Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (C) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) during their meeting in Antalya, Turkey. EPA

Turkey on Wednesday said it wanted the sole border crossing for aid into Syria to remain open and added that it was holding talks at the UN Security Council to address Russia's reluctance.

The Bab Al Hawa crossing from Turkey into Syria will close on July 10 unless it receives authorisation to stay open for another year by the UN Security Council, where Russia wields veto power.

Russia, a major ally of President Bashar Al Assad, prefers to see the aid distributed through Damascus, arguing that the existing crossing is used to supply rebel fighters with arms.

Turkey has supported rebel fighters against Mr Assad throughout the decade-long conflict and has a military presence in northern Syria.

“The UN Security Council should extend the mandate concerning this border crossing,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

“What can we do to overcome Russia's hesitations? We are also holding talks with the UN Security Council members,” he said. “This is a humanitarian issue, not a political one.”

The US said on Monday that Russia would put at risk hopes for more constructive relations if it used its UN veto to shut the border crossing.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last week urged all Security Council nations to reach a consensus to preserve the crossing, which allows aid to reach some three million people living in Syria's Idlib region.

