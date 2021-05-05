US intelligence report says withdrawal from Afghanistan will undermine women's rights

Afghan women pass by a wall with graffiti reading 'Peace' in Herat, Afghanistan. EPA

A US intelligence report released this week said that the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by September will undermine women’s rights and empower the Taliban.

The two-page report released Tuesday by the director of national intelligence states that the progress made in empowering Afghan women over the last two decades is at risk.

“Progress probably owes more to external pressure than domestic support, suggesting it would be at risk after coalition withdrawal, even without Taliban efforts to reverse it,” the report stated.

It added that the Taliban, if it regains the power it lost after 2002, will definitely reverse minimal gains in women's rights.

“The Taliban remains broadly consistent in its restrictive approach to women’s rights and would roll back much of the past two decades’ progress if the group regained national power.”

But US intelligence agencies pointed to the leverage the international community has in preventing such a reversal.

“The Taliban’s desires for foreign aid and legitimacy might marginally moderate its conduct over time,” the report said. “However, in the early days of re-establishing its emirate, the Taliban probably would focus on extending control on its own terms.”

According to the report, roughly 3.5 million of the 9 million pupils enrolled in school in Afghanistan are girls. However, the gap between rural and urban parts of the country remains significant.

Only 17 per cent of girls living in rural areas attend secondary school compared to 45 per cent of their urban peers, and more than 80 per cent of Afghan women over the age of 15 are illiterate, it said.

The warning from US intelligence agencies follows statements by the military, which has pointed to the risk of Al Qaeda's possible return to Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, outlined last week a "worst-case" scenario in Afghanistan following the withdrawal, describing a potential civil war that would allow for the return of Al Qaeda.

But despite these red flags, the Biden administration is carrying on with its plans to end America’s longest war and complete the withdrawal by September 11.

On Monday, the US handed over a military base in southern Afghanistan even as Afghan and Taliban forces clashed in the same area.

The US Air Force announced on Wednesday that more B-52 aircraft have arrived at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to enable the withdrawal.

Two additional U.S. Air Force B-52s from @TeamMinot, arrived at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 4, to support the orderly and responsible withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan.@usairforce @AFGlobalStrike @CENTCOM @US_Stratcom https://t.co/eXtx6p1yMc — US AFCENT (@USAFCENT) May 4, 2021

“The bombers join the four B-52 aircraft that previously arrived to Al Udeid in late April as they protect the orderly and responsible withdrawal of US and coalition forces from Afghanistan,” the US military said.

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Match statistics Dubai Sports City Eagles 8 Dubai Exiles 85 Eagles

Try: Bailey

Pen: Carey Exiles

Tries: Botes 3, Sackmann 2, Fourie 2, Penalty, Walsh, Gairn, Crossley, Stubbs

Cons: Gerber 7

Pens: Gerber 3 Man of the match: Tomas Sackmann (Exiles)

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

