US election 2020 latest: Taliban call on Joe Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal

A group of friends who live in New York City celebrate after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election A group of friends who live in New York City celebrate after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election as they ride down Fifth Avenue in a rented open top double decker bus in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. Reuters (Reuters)

The Taliban in Afghanistan called on the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden to honour the February agreement to withdraw US troops.

Mr Biden is getting to work, setting up his transition team and hinting at quick measures after he takes office on January 20.

On Monday, Mr Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met a newly formed coronavirus advisory board.

The task force is made up of doctors, scientists and public health experts.

Mr Biden addressed the US people after the briefing, telling Americans: "I implore you to wear a mask."

President Donald Trump is yet to accept defeat and the broader Republican party is split over accepting the result.

Here is the latest from the US transition process:

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

