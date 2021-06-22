US delegation visits Turkey for Afghanistan talks despite lingering differences

Delegation arrives on Thursday to co-ordinate Ankara’s role in securing Kabul’s airport after US withdrawal

Efforts to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan will lead the talks between the US and Turkey. AFP
Efforts to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan will lead the talks between the US and Turkey. AFP

A US delegation is due to arrive in Turkey this week, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday, as Washington and Ankara look to put the finishing touches on a deal that would give Turkish authorities a senior role in overseeing the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon did not disclose who would be travelling, but the Turkish Defence Ministry said the delegation is “technical” in nature and is expected to arrive in Ankara on Thursday.

Efforts to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan will lead the talks.

Read More

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijan counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in Nagorno-Karabakh. ReutersTurkey’s sun is rising in the East – is it setting in the West?

President Erdogan says Turkey and US entering ‘new era’ of relations

Turkish fans walking away from football over politics

US Centcom chief: Afghanistan withdrawal now 50 per cent complete

“Turkey agreed to take the lead on the protection of the airport in this meeting," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"However, there are still details to be worked out on this issue. There is much more work to be done."

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced the US-Turkey deal on Friday following President Joe Biden’s summit with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels last week.

Mr Biden "and President Erdogan agreed that they would work together to make this happen,” he said.

Mr Sullivan stated that two teams would be put in place to make sure Ankara receives the support it needs during this mission.

US officials see securing the vital airport as a critical element to maintaining stability in Kabul as well as the continuation of the work of embassies, aid groups and NGOs.

Aaron Stein, director of research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, saw the Kabul airport deal as a natural outcome given Ankara’s existing influence over the facility.

“Turkey is already there and someone needs to run it. Ankara stepped in and was met by a US and Nato willingness to agree to many of the Turkish demands to stay,” Mr Stein told The National.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin discussed support for the mission with Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar on Saturday.

Despite the deal, tension in the US-Turkish relationship continues.

“We are mired in this new status quo, where the relationship is stable but not positive. The two sides disagree about a lot but have agreed to agree on Kabul and are working on humanitarian aid issues in Syria,” Mr Stein said.

Max Hoffman, director of national security and international policy at the Centre for American Progress, said the US-Turkey relationship was undergoing a paradigm shift under Mr Biden.

“The Biden administration inherited a chaotic, personalised presidential relationship from [former president Donald] Trump," Mr Hoffman told The National.

"The last seven months have focused on re-establishing some healthy distance at the leader level, signalling displeasure on issues like human rights and the S-400 missile defence system, and returning relations to normal channels."

He saw the Biden administration as holding the line on the S-400 penalties while not interfering in ongoing legal cases against Turkey in the US.

These include a sanctions evasion case against Turkish bank Halkbank and the recent extradition request for Turkish businessman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz.

“That leaves us in this compartmentalised, transactional stasis as Mr Erdogan plays nice to protect a fragile economy and the US tries to settle things down to focus on other priorities and wait for the next Turkish election,” Mr Hoffman said.

Published: June 23, 2021 12:04 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Britney Spears is expected to virtually address a Los Angeles court about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. Reuters

Why Britney Spears is fighting to control her own money

Arts&Culture
An internally displaced Syrian boy stands next to boxes of humanitarian aid in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, accessible by the Bab Al Hawa aid crossing. Reuters

The row over Syria’s last aid checkpoint

MENA
Ashgabat. More than half of this year's 10 most expensive cities are in Asia, according to a Mercer survey. Alamy

Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021

Money
Steven Spielberg will produce new films for Netflix every year under a major deal that highlights how Hollywood has fully embraced streaming platforms. AFP

Steven Spielberg to make multiple films for Netflix

Film
Vanderbilt University's baseball team wins against Arizona in the NCAA College World Series. The court called the NCAA an effective monopoly in its control over the industry of college sports. AP

US Supreme Court backs payments for NCAA student-athletes

Sport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?