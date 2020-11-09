Trump plans further sanctions on Iran to tie Biden’s hands

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the region in the coming weeks. AFP

The Trump administration is planning yet more sanctions on Iran in its last ten weeks in office, largely aimed at constraining the incoming Biden administration and complicating the chances of a successful engagement between Washington and Tehran.

The "flood" of sanctions, first reported by Axios, is at the centre of Elliott Abrams' trip to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week. The US Envoy on Iran and Venezuela arrived in Israel on Sunday and will visit Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The administration is planning a package of sanctions against Iran before it leaves office on January 20, and would target what the US sees as its illicit activities outside the nuclear programme.

US and diplomatic sources have told The National that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be visiting the region next week. He is tentatively planning to visit France, Turkey, Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia between November 13 and 20. Politico was first to report on the visit.

The imposition of more sanctions on Iran and its regional proxies is designed to up the pressure on Iran and complicate the Biden administration to return to the 2015 nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump abandoned. A US state department official was not available to comment on such a strategy or Mr Pompeo’s coming travel.

Richard Goldberg, an adviser to the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, saw a new set of sanctions obstructing a Biden sanctions-relief package to Iran.

"There are a large number of entities and institutions in Iran that are tied to the IRGC, terrorism and missile proliferation that are not currently designated for those reasons," Mr Goldberg, a former White House official in the Trump administration where he worked on Iran, told The National.

By imposing sanctions outside the nuclear programme and targeting Iran under terror financing, ballistic missiles and human rights violations, evidence on change of behaviour in these particular areas would be required to roll them back, Mr Goldberg argued.

To name one example, “Mr Biden will have to face the American people and explain why he wants to give sanctions relief to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) without Iran ceasing its terror activities,” he said.

The sanctions, while not related to the nuclear programme, would also complicate granting relief on measures related to it, because some of the same entities would be targeted for different reasons.

“Since Iran's oil sector and central bank are subject to terror sanctions, oil and banking sanctions relief should be off the table in any negotiation with Iran that focuses only on its nuclear activities,” Mr Goldberg said.

But Brian O’Toole, a fellow at The Atlantic Council and a former Treasury official, saw the effort by the Trump administration as highly politicised and one that could backfire.

“The bar was already there with the IRGC and CBI [Central Bank of Iran] terrorism labels. This kind of blatant politicisation might make it easier to remove sanctions since the motivations are political and not as strictly on the threat. It may end up counterproductive,” Mr O’Toole tweeted.

The bar was already there with the IRGC and CBI terrorism labels. This kind of blatant politicization might make it easier to do remove sanctions since the motivations are political and not as strictly on the threat. May end up counterproductive, like so much Trump policy https://t.co/VsDuUTYoC8 — Brian O'Toole (@brianoftoole) November 8, 2020

Mr O'Toole told The National that the politicisation in timing and targeting of the forthcoming sanctions, makes it easier for the Biden administration to repeal either by an executive order or through the bureaucratic process.

“If the Trump team was going solely on evidence of Iran’s malign behaviour, it would make repealing the sanctions difficult. But by making clear the move is political, it undermines whatever evidence they do have and makes it easier to trade [and repeal] in a political deal,” he said.

The Biden team has prioritised Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal signed in 2015 before any return to the agreement that the Trump administration withdrew from in 2018. But with Iran seeking sanctions relief as a condition for engaging with the US, these potential measures could curtail such effort even temporarily.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

