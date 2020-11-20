Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Abu Dhabi

Wo 22 NOV MBZ & Pompeo 1 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, meets with Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States, at Al Shati Palace. MOPA (Hamad Al Mansoori / Ministry of )

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the capital on Saturday.

They discussed regional and global developments as well as bilateral ties, Wam reported.

During their meeting at Al Shati Palace, the pair discussed "developments in the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East, ongoing efforts and moves aimed at settling regional crises and containing tensions through dialogue and diplomatic means." They also talked about "joint action to support regional peace and stability in addition to the dangers of extremism, terrorism, hate speech and incitement, and the need for effective international action to confront them".

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Pompeo also discussed the recent Abraham Accord signed by the UAE, Israel and the US and how it “opens up a new phase for relations and co-operation between countries in the Middle East.”

They also touched on the US-UAE Strategic Dialogue launched last October and its role in promoting understanding between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, and Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, attended the meeting at Al Shati Palace.

Mr Pompeo arrived in the UAE on Friday evening as part of a 10-day, seven-nation trip to Europe and the Middle East that focuses on counterterrorism and religious freedom.

It follows a three-day visit to Israel that started on Wednesday, where he became the first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, announcing new measures against organisations seen as backing a boycott of Israel. He also visited the occupied Golan Heights.

Before his arrival, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the visit would set a “dangerous precedent” by seeking to legitimise Israeli settlements that are considered illegal by the majority of the international community.

More than 440,000 settlers live in the West Bank alongside about three million Palestinians, according to Israeli NGO Peace Now.

Mr Pompeo also visited Paris, and met the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, raising the ire of Turkish officials as he did not meet them.

He tweeted pictures of him being greeted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the leader of around 300 million Orthodox Christians, after being shown around the Patriarchate. He also met with the apostolic nuncio to Turkey, Archbishop Paul Russell.

Mr Pompeo also went to Qatar to meet emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and will go to Saudi Arabia.

In the waning days of the Trump administration, Mr Pompeo showed no indication of slowing down or changing direction. He has yet to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect and a number of diplomats and foreign policy experts have said they are perplexed by it.

Joe Biden, who was the Democratic candidate, has a projected insurmountable victory in the electoral college, despite President Donald Trump's legal challenges in several states.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

