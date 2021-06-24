New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law licence

Move against former mayor comes after he made false statements as Donald Trump's lawyer

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani now has his law license suspended by an appeals court on June 24, 2021. AP
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani now has his law license suspended by an appeals court on June 24, 2021. AP

An appeals court on Thursday suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee said in its motion to suspend Mr Giuliani’s licence that there was “uncontroverted evidence” that Mr Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the committee wrote.

“The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.”

The ruling will prevent Mr Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.

A message seeking comment about the ruling was sent Thursday to Mr Giuliani and his lawyer.

Mr Giuliani was the primary mouthpiece for Trump’s lies after the 2020 election, standing at a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Mr Biden and saying they would challenge what he claimed was a vast conspiracy by Democrats.

The lies around the 2020 election helped push an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters to storm the US Capitol on January 6 in a shocking effort to stop the certification of President Biden’s victory.

And since that time, Republicans have used that lie to push stricter voting laws nationwide.

Published: June 24, 2021 08:36 PM

