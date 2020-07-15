Ontario prepares for more phased reopenings from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto Toronto Police keep watch at Trinity Bellwoods Park as the province prepares for more phased re-openings from the coronavirus restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Reuters (Reuters)

The first potential coronavirus vaccine tested in the US caused all 45 volunteers in an early-stage trial to produce antibodies.

The vaccine, which was made by US biotech company Moderna, will begin the final stage of human trials on July 27, after encouraging results from an initial test were published on Tuesday.

“No matter how you slice this, this is good news,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, said.

The phase 3 trial will recruit 30,000 volunteers in the US, with half of them to receive the vaccine at 100 microgram dose levels, and the other half to be given a placebo.

The trial will show whether the vaccine is safe and can prevent infection by the virus or, if people still get infected, whether it can prevent the infection progressing towards symptoms.

The announcement came after The New England Journal of Medicine published results from the first stage of Moderna's vaccine trial, which showed the first 45 participants all developed antibodies to the virus.

The participants were split into three groups of 15 to test doses of 25 micrograms, 100 micrograms and 250 micrograms.

They were given a second dose of the same amount 28 days later.

After the first round, antibody levels were found to be higher with higher doses.

After the second round, participants had higher levels of antibodies than most patients who have had Covid-19 and gone on to generate their own antibodies.

Coronavirus around the world

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-FRANCE-HEALTH-VIRUS-POLITICS A nun who made 15,000 face masks during the coronavirus crisis queues outside the Grand Palais in Paris prior to a reception called by French health minister to honour about 800 health workers for their service during the pandemic. AFP (AFP)

Moderna is considered to be in a leading position in the global race to find a vaccine against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 13.4 million people and killed 580,000.

Chinese biotech company Sinovac announced it would begin phase 3 trials of its vaccine.

The UAE is also is pushing ahead with efforts to develop two types of Covid-19 vaccine, which are being tested on more than 15,000 volunteers.

It is on the third stage of the clinical trials and if either vaccine is confirmed to be safe and effective, it will move to the manufacturing stage.

On Sunday, Russian news agency Tass announced researchers in the country completed clinical trials on a vaccine, although they had not yet shared their data.

But scientists gave a warning that the first vaccines to come to market may not be the most effective or safest.

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah