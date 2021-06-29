Ku Klux Klan leader charged for driving at US equality protesters

Harry H Rogers, 36, who Virginia prosecutors say is the local leader of the Ku Klux Klan poses after he was charged with assault and battery, malicious wounding and felony vandalism in Barhamsville, Virginia. Reuters

Virginia prosecutors said on Monday a man facing charges for driving his vehicle into racial equality protesters is a local leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Harry H Rogers, 36, was charged with assault and battery, malicious wounding and felony vandalism, the Henrico County police department said.

The department said Rogers on Sunday night drove through a crowd that had blocked a street near Richmond, Virginia, in protest against the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody. One person was struck by Mr Rogers' vehicle, but not seriously injured.

Henrico Commonwealth's attorney Shannon Taylor said on Monday that Mr Rogers "by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology".

The Richmond CBS TV affiliate WTVR broadcast archive footage it had of Mr Rogers from past years, wearing KKK robes and waving a Confederate flag.

Ms Taylor said prosecutors were investigating to see if hate crimes should be applied to the case.

It was not immediately known if Mr Rogers has an attorney.

Separately on Monday, a man was charged with assault for shooting a demonstrator in Seattle after he drove his car up to a march and was surrounded by protesters, according to King County jail records.

Nikolas Fernandez was captured by a bystander's video shooting a protester who had reached into his car. The protester was hit in the arm and treated at a hospital.

Mr Fernandez quickly exited his vehicle and brandished a gun, then dashed through the crowd and turned himself over to police who were monitoring the rally.

Mr Fernandez is being held on a $200,000 bond.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

