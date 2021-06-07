Kamala Harris tells would-be migrants 'do not come' to the US

On Guatemala visit, vice president announces efforts to battle corruption, human trafficking and smuggling in Central America

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said the US hoped to work with Guatemala to address the causes of illegal migration by bringing "a sense of hope" to a country plagued by poverty and violence.

Ms Harris, on her first trip abroad since taking office, met President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City.

She said reducing undocumented migration from Central to North America was a priority for US President Joe Biden's administration.

"Most people do not want to leave the place where they grew up", loved ones and people with whom they share a language and culture, Ms Harris said.

But they often did so "either because they are fleeing some harm or because they simply cannot satisfy their basic needs by staying at home", she said.

Read More

Antony Blinken arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to board his flight to Costa Rica. AFPBlinken travels to Costa Rica for immigration talks in first visit to Latin America

Meet the migrants in Mexico hoping for a new life in Biden's America

Fight to allow permanent US residency for some refugees goes to Supreme Court

Regardless of their reasons, Ms Harris urged would-be migrants not to make the journey.

"Do not come," she said. "The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders.

"If you come to our border, you will be turned back."

Instead, she proposed that the US and Guatemala work together to find solutions to long-standing problems.

People must be given "a sense of hope that help is on the way", Ms Harris said.

"It must be coupled with relationships of trust. It must be coupled with tangible outcomes, in terms of what we do as leaders to convince people that there is a reason to be hopeful about their future and the future of their children."

Mr Giammattei said Guatemala wanted to co-operate "to create conditions in Guatemala so that [young people] can find here the hope they do not have today".

Ms Harris announced a joint task force on smuggling and human trafficking, a women's empowerment programme, and an anti-corruption task force to help Central American law enforcement.

She rejected Republican criticism that neither she nor Mr Biden had visited the US southern border, saying she had gone to Central America to discuss matters in a "way that is significant and has real results" rather than making "grand gestures".

Ms Harris, scheduled to meet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday, said she told Mr Giammattei the US would send 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Guatemala.

Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders … If you come to our border, you will be turned back.

US Vice President Kamala Harris

Her trip is part of the Biden administration's promise to enact a more humane immigration policy after the hardline approach taken by former president Donald Trump.

But the Republican opposition accused Mr Biden of creating a crisis on the country's southern border by failing to rein in migration.

Congress must still decide whether to approve the $861 million Mr Biden has asked for next year as part of a $4 billion plan to tackle the problem.

US officials have recently called on Central American countries to defend democracy and fight corruption to improve conditions at home and eliminate a driving factor for migration.

Mr Giammattei was assertive about his country's anti-corruption stance.

"How many cases of corruption have I been accused of? I can give you the answer: zero."

Updated: June 8, 2021 11:46 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National 

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey

Television
A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP Photo

Four killed in 'targeted' attack on Muslims in Canada's Ontario

The Americas
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is given at the Kindi Hospital in Iraq's capital, Baghdad. AFP

What are the Covid-19 variants and how do Alpha, Beta and Delta differ?

Health
An artificial reef off Destin, Florida. AP

UAE support to restore hurricane-hit Florida Keys reefs delivers hope out of devastation

Environment
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government