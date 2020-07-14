Joe Biden unveils $2tn clean-energy plan to boost US economy

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a "Build Back Better" Clean Energy event in Wilmington, Delaware. AFP

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday presented an ambitious climate plan in which $2 trillion would be invested in clean-energy infrastructure in his first term.

Mr Biden also pledged that the US would reach 100 per cent clean electricity by 2035.

The plan, which he revealed at a campaign event in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, is a more aggressive approach to climate policy than he adopted in the presidential primaries.

It was a nod to progressives within the party who have been calling for swift action.

Mr Biden often refers to climate change as “an existential threat” and faced pressure from the left to adopt more sweeping policies.

His clean electricity target of 2035 is 15 years earlier than his original and was the goal set by two former presidential candidates, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Mr Biden also would spend money more quickly, calling for $2 trillion (Dh7.34tn) in new spending over four years, his campaign plan shows.

He originally suggested spending $1.7tn over a decade.

The plan would seek to boost the US car industry through incentives for makers to produce electric vehicles.

It would also look to build 1.5 million energy-efficient homes and public housing units.

Mr Biden has said his climate plan will help to spark a recovery in the nation's economy and create millions of new jobs, an effort in part to win over sceptical union workers in the oil and gas industries.

“It’s a false choice to suggest we have to pick between our economy and the planet,” he said at an online fundraiser on Monday.

Campaign advisers on Tuesday said the plan is a part of Mr Biden’s overall recovery policy, which they called the largest public investment package since the Second World War.

President Donald Trump has often advocated huge infrastructure legislation but has not sent any outline to the US Congress.

Two Republican congressmen from energy-producing states, Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, blasted Mr Biden’s proposal in a briefing held by the Trump campaign.

They accused him of pandering to the party's left and said that instead of boosting the economy, the plan would cost thousands of high-paying jobs and increase electricity prices.

They said middle and low-income families would bear the brunt.

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group in Washington, suggested Mr Biden's plan could harm the oil and gas industry, forcing the US to import energy with lower environmental standards.

"You can’t address the risks of climate change without America’s natural gas and oil industry," said Mike Sommers, the institute's chief executive.

Mr Biden's plan would direct 40 per cent of clean-energy spending towards disadvantaged communities relying on refineries and power plants for work.

Many of his proposals could be introduced through executive orders, his aides said.

But the large-scale outlays would require congressional approval.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

The specs: 2018 Opel Mokka X Price, as tested: Dh84,000 Engine: 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: Six-speed auto Power: 142hp at 4,900rpm Torque: 200Nm at 1,850rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L / 100km

ARABIAN GULF LEAGUE FIXTURES Thursday, September 21

Al Dahfra v Sharjah (kick-off 5.35pm)

Al Wasl v Emirates (8.30pm) Friday, September 22

Dibba v Al Jazira (5.25pm)

Al Nasr v Al Wahda (8.30pm) Saturday, September 23

Hatta v Al Ain (5.25pm)

Ajman v Shabab Al Ahli (8.30pm)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tickets Tickets for the 2019 Asian Cup are available online, via www.asiancup2019.com

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

