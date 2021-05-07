Four former policemen indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death

Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng are seen in booking photos from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Jail. Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death.

The officers, who have since been fired, are accused of willfully violating the black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained facedown on the pavement and gasping for air.

A three-count indictment unsealed Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao.

Chauvin has been charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and the others have been charged with unreasonable force by a police officer and violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure.

In a trial that ended last month, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Chauvin could spend up to 40 years behind bars for the May 25, 2020, killing, though he will likely receive a shorter sentence as per legal guidelines.

Floyd's death, which was caught on video, sparked global protests and brought centuries of racial injustice in the US into the spotlight.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

5 of the most-popular Airbnb locations in Dubai Bobby Grudziecki, chief operating officer of Frank Porter, identifies the five most popular areas in Dubai for those looking to make the most out of their properties and the rates owners can secure: • Dubai Marina The Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence are popular locations, says Mr Grudziecki, due to their closeness to the beach, restaurants and hotels. Frank Porter's average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh482 to Dh739

Two bedroom: Dh627 to Dh960

Three bedroom: Dh721 to Dh1,104 • Downtown Within walking distance of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the famous fountains, this location combines business and leisure. “Sure it’s for tourists,” says Mr Grudziecki. “Though Downtown [still caters to business people] because it’s close to Dubai International Financial Centre." Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh497 to Dh772

Two bedroom: Dh646 to Dh1,003

Three bedroom: Dh743 to Dh1,154 • City Walk The rising star of the Dubai property market, this area is lined with pristine sidewalks, boutiques and cafes and close to the new entertainment venue Coca Cola Arena. “Downtown and Marina are pretty much the same prices,” Mr Grudziecki says, “but City Walk is higher.” Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh524 to Dh809

Two bedroom: Dh682 to Dh1,052

Three bedroom: Dh784 to Dh1,210 • Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai Marina’s little brother JLT resides on the other side of Sheikh Zayed road but is still close enough to beachside outlets and attractions. The big selling point for Airbnb renters, however, is that “it’s cheaper than Dubai Marina”, Mr Grudziecki says. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh422 to Dh629

Two bedroom: Dh549 to Dh818

Three bedroom: Dh631 to Dh941 • Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah's proximity to luxury resorts is attractive, especially for big families, says Mr Grudziecki, as Airbnb renters can secure competitive rates on one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh503 to Dh770

Two bedroom: Dh654 to Dh1,002

Three bedroom: Dh752 to Dh1,152

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees

Tom Sleigh, Graywolf Press

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

SERIES SCHEDULE First Test, Galle International Stadium

July 26-30

Second Test, Sinhalese Sports Club Ground

August 3-7

Third Test, Pallekele International Stadium

August 12-16

First ODI, Rangiri Dambulla Stadium

August 20

Second ODI, Pallekele International Stadium

August 24

Third ODI, Pallekele International Stadium

August 27

Fourth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

August 31

Fifth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

September 3

T20, R Premadasa Stadium

September 6

